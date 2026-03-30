



A recent US Congressional Research Service report, released on 25 March 2026, has spotlighted Pakistan as a persistent sanctuary for multiple terrorist organisations. Many of these groups trace their origins to the 1980s, underscoring deep-rooted concerns about Islamabad's ties to extremist elements.

The document meticulously categorises these outfits according to their primary objectives: those targeting global interests, operations focused on Afghanistan, threats directed at India, and domestic or sectarian violence. It identifies at least 12 entities officially listed as Foreign Terrorist Organisations by the United States.





These groups predominantly espouse Islamist extremist ideologies. Despite Pakistan's extensive counterterrorism campaigns, they remain operational, evading full dismantlement.





Pakistan has undertaken significant military endeavours, including precision airstrikes and over hundreds of thousands of intelligence-led operations. Yet, the report notes that several organisations, designated as terrorist entities by both the US and the United Nations, continue to thrive on Pakistani territory.





Among the most prominent is Lashkar-e-Taiba, established in the late 1980s and formally designated in 2001. Under the leadership of Hafiz Saeed, it has maintained bases in Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





To circumvent international sanctions, Lashkar-e-Taiba rebranded elements as Jamaat-ud-Dawa. The group boasts thousands of fighters and infamously orchestrated the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which claimed over 160 lives.





Jaish-e-Mohammed, founded in 2000 by Masood Azhar and also designated in 2001, fields approximately 500 combatants. Its activities span India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, perpetuating cross-border instability.





Other notable groups include Harakat-ul Jihad Islami, Harakat ul-Mujahidin, and Hizbul Mujahideen. All retain a foothold in Pakistan, facilitating training, recruitment, and logistics.





The report also flags The Resistance Front, an offshoot believed to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. This group executed the deadly Pahalgam attack, resulting in 26 fatalities, and has since earned designation as a global terrorist organisation.





These revelations emerge amid escalating military frictions between India and Pakistan, triggered by the Pahalgam incident. In retaliation, India initiated Operation Sindoor on 1 May 2025, striking nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Indian officials reported eliminating over 100 militants, trainers, and associates tied to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The operation prioritised precision to limit civilian casualties.





Pakistan responded aggressively on 10 May with missile and drone barrages aimed at Indian Air Force bases, army depots, and strategic sites. India's layered air defence and counter-drone capabilities successfully neutralised most threats, averting major losses.





India then executed counter strikes on critical Pakistani assets along the western frontier. Targets encompassed airbases at Chaklala, Sargodha, Rafiqui, Rahimyar Khan, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Bholari, alongside command centres and defence installations.





The rapid escalation prompted de-escalation efforts. On 10 May, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations urgently contacted his Indian counterpart to request a ceasefire.





Formal bilateral talks on 12 May yielded a mutual agreement to suspend hostilities. This fragile truce has held, though underlying tensions persist.





The US report reinforces longstanding international scrutiny of Pakistan's counterterrorism efficacy. It highlights how historical networks, nurtured during the Soviet-Afghan War era, have evolved into modern threats.





For India, the findings validate ongoing concerns over Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and beyond. Operation Sindoor exemplified India's proactive doctrine of pre-emptive action against terror infrastructure.





Pakistan's military operations, while extensive, have failed to eradicate these groups' command structures or funding streams. Analysts attribute this to a mix of sanctuary provision, ideological sympathy, and porous borders.





Active UN- and US-designated groups in Pakistan complicate regional stability, Afghan reconstruction efforts, and counterterrorism cooperation. India's responses underscore a shift towards kinetic deterrence. Enhanced indigenous capabilities in missiles, drones, and air defences proved pivotal in repelling Pakistani retaliation.





Looking ahead, sustained diplomatic pressure and intelligence-sharing may be required to compel Pakistan towards genuine dismantlement. The report serves as a stark reminder that half-measures perpetuate cycles of violence.





Agencies







