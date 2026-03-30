



Astrobase Space Technologies, a Bangalore-based private space start-up, has unveiled plans to establish India’s first high-thrust LOX–LNG (Liquid Oxygen–Liquid Natural Gas) rocket engine test facility.





The site will enable the development and validation of advanced methane-powered rocket engines, a cleaner and more efficient propulsion option that is attracting global interest.





The company confirmed it has secured the necessary approvals and intends to bolster India’s private space-launch ecosystem by creating indigenous testing infrastructure. This initiative complements India’s broader push for private-sector innovation in space, alongside national programmes spearheaded by ISRO.





With approvals secured, the company aims to bolster India’s private space-launch ecosystem by creating indigenous infrastructure that complements ISRO’s national programs and accelerates innovation in the sector.





Furthermore, Astrobase is spearheading one of the most ambitious propulsion initiatives in the country: an 800 kN vacuum thrust full-flow staged combustion (FFSC) Metha-LOX engine. This design incorporates extensively 3D-printed components and targets full reusability, drawing on the same ultra-efficient cycle employed in SpaceX's renowned Raptor engine.





A sub-scale hot-fire test of this engine achieved success last year, building crucial confidence in the technology. Full-scale tests are slated for this year, with high expectations for positive outcomes that could accelerate India's reusable launch vehicle ambitions.





Astrobase is simultaneously bolstering its ground infrastructure to enable high-cadence operations, scale, and sovereign control over space activities. This development represents a significant addition to India's indigenous capabilities, enhancing in-house manufacturing and operational readiness.





By reducing reliance on foreign technologies, these efforts contribute directly to the maturation of India's burgeoning space ecosystem. The test site and engine programme promise steady scaling of launch frequencies and payload capacities.





In a recent milestone, high-speed turbopumps for the engine underwent successful testing, with performance surpassing initial predictions. This paves the way for hot-fire trials in the coming months, marking tangible progress in high-thrust rocket engine development.





Footage of this turbopump test captures the intensity of the achievement, highlighting the precision engineering at play. Such successes validate the technical pathway forward.





Complementing these advances, India's largest 3D printer has arrived at Astrobase. This state-of-the-art machine possesses the capacity to produce multiple 80-ton thrust full-flow staged combustion engines annually from a single unit.





This printer marks the first of its kind in operation at the facility, revolutionising production rates for complex propulsion hardware. It exemplifies India's leap towards additive manufacturing at scale in the aerospace sector, enabling faster iteration and cost efficiencies.





Together, these strides signal that something truly meaningful is emerging on the horizon. India's drive for independent, high-performance space capabilities has entered a crucial phase, with Astrobase at the forefront of propulsion innovation and infrastructure build-out.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







