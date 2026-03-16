



India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, has conducted high-level diplomatic engagements in Brussels, underscoring New Delhi's commitment to bolstering ties with European partners.





On 16 March 2026, he held productive talks with Belgium's Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, focusing on intensifying cooperation across key sectors.





The discussions between Jaishankar and Prevot centred on expanding trade and investment opportunities. They also explored collaboration in semiconductors, health, technology, and innovation, reflecting shared priorities in emerging industries.





A significant outcome was the agreement to establish a Strategic Dialogue between India and Belgium. This mechanism aims to provide a structured platform for regular high-level exchanges, fostering deeper bilateral relations.





Jaishankar shared details of the meeting via a post on X, noting that it marked the start of Day 2 in Brussels. He highlighted the mutual intent to enhance cooperation in the identified areas.





In a parallel engagement, Jaishankar met Cyprus's Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos, for his first interaction since Kombos assumed office. The meeting took place ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council and informal exchanges.





The two ministers discussed ways to strengthen the India-Cyprus strategic partnership. They exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia, emphasising diplomatic approaches to regional challenges.





Jaishankar appreciated Cyprus's role as the current Presidency of the Council of the EU. He commended its support in advancing EU-India engagement, particularly in light of recent developments.





Kombos echoed these sentiments in his own X post, describing the exchange as insightful. He outlined focus areas including the Cyprus-India strategic partnership, ahead of an upcoming visit by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to India.





Further topics included EU-India relations post the recent 16th India-EU Summit and the successful conclusion of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement. The ministers addressed concerning developments in the Middle East, advocating diplomacy and dialogue as the path to de-escalation and stability.





Jaishankar's visit to Brussels, from 15 to 16 March, comes at the invitation of EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas. It involves interactions with Foreign Ministers from all 27 EU member states during the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting.





The trip affords opportunities to engage with EU leadership and counterparts from Belgium and other member states. Occurring soon after the landmark India-EU Summit, it is poised to deepen the Strategic Partnership between India and the European Union.





These meetings signal India's proactive diplomacy in Europe, aligning with broader geopolitical strategies amid global uncertainties. Enhanced cooperation in trade, technology, and security could yield mutual benefits, particularly in semiconductors and health sectors critical to both regions.





ANI







