Airbus A400M Atlas turboprop powered aircraft, designed for tactical & strategic airlift missions





The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has given its nod to the procurement of 60 Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) for the Indian Armed Forces.





This landmark decision aims to modernise the transport fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF), replacing the ageing fleet of Antonov An-32s. Valued at approximately ₹80,000 crore, the deal marks one of the largest indigenous-focused acquisitions in recent years.





This approval comes at a critical juncture for India's defence preparedness. The IAF has long identified the need for a versatile medium-lift aircraft capable of operating from short, unprepared airstrips in diverse terrains, from the Himalayas to island territories. The MTA will enhance strategic airlift capabilities, supporting rapid troop deployment, equipment ferrying, and humanitarian assistance missions.





The procurement falls under the 'Buy (Global)' category with a minimum 30 per cent indigenous content requirement. This aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasising local manufacturing and technology transfer. Shortlisted contenders include global heavyweights like Airbus with the A400M, Lockheed Martin’s C-130J Super Hercules, and Embraer’s KC-390 Millennium.





Strategic considerations drove this decision. India's expansive geography demands aircraft with a payload capacity of 20-30 tonnes, a range exceeding 2,500 km with full load, and ruggedized features for high-altitude operations. The selected platform must integrate seamlessly with existing IAF systems, including indigenous avionics and weaponised variants for special operations.





Financially, the ₹80,000 crore outlay covers acquisition, spares, training, and infrastructure over a decade-long delivery schedule. Initial payments will be staggered, with offsets ensuring significant investments in Indian defence manufacturing. This includes joint ventures for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities, potentially creating thousands of jobs in the aerospace sector.





Indigenous industry stands to gain immensely. Companies like TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) among others are poised to participate in offsets. TASL’s experience with C-295 assembly lines positions it as a frontrunner for MTA final integration lines, boosting private sector involvement.





The An-32 replacement is overdue. Commissioned in the 1980s, these Soviet-era aircraft have served reliably but face obsolescence amid rising operational demands. Recent crashes underscored the urgency, prompting the MTA project revival after a decade-long tender process marred by disqualifications and geopolitical shifts.





Operational versatility defines the MTA requirement. It must air-drop 16-tonne loads, perform tactical airlifts in semi-prepared fields, and support aerial refuelling if configured. High-altitude performance is non-negotiable, with take-off from runways as short as 1,500 metres at 5,000 feet elevation.





Delivery timelines are ambitious: first aircraft by 2028, full fleet by 2035. This aligns with the IAF's 2047 centenary vision of 2,000 combat aircraft supported by robust logistics. Interim measures, like additional C-295s under government-to-government deals, bridge the gap.





Economic multipliers are substantial. Each MTA is projected to generate ₹1,300 crore in offsets, fostering MSME participation in subsystems like landing gear and flight controls. This could elevate India's defence exports, with surplus capacity eyed for friendly nations in South Asia and Africa.





The DAC's fast-tracking reflects procedural reforms under the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) validity extended to four years, and simplified trials expedite the process. This contrasts with past delays that plagued projects like the MMRCA.





Industry experts hail the move as a game-changer. "This procurement will invigorate the aerospace ecosystem, much like the TEJAS program did for fighters," noted a former HAL executive. It also complements ongoing projects like the ALH Prachand and C-295, creating synergies in logistics chains.





Training infrastructure will see ₹5,000 crore allocation for simulators and pilot conversion programs. IAF bases like Jorhat and Agra are earmarked for MTA squadrons, enhancing eastern and central command logistics.





This clearance underscores India's ascent as a defence market shaper. From importer to co-producer, the MTA deal cements strategic autonomy, fortifying the armed forces for multi-domain warfare in the 2030s.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







