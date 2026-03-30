



Iran has claimed responsibility for a significant missile and drone assault on a United States-operated air base in Saudi Arabia, asserting that it inflicted substantial damage on high-value military assets.





The strike targeted Prince Sultan Air Base, situated approximately 96 kilometres from Riyadh and primarily operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force, though it hosts US personnel.





According to Iran's Press TV, the attack damaged a Boeing E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, a critical platform for tracking aircraft, missiles, and coordinating battlefield operations. This E-3 Sentry forms part of a limited US fleet, with each unit valued at over USD 700 million and no straightforward replacements available, as noted by the Wall Street Journal.





Press TV released images purporting to show severe damage to the aircraft, with claims that only portions of the fuselage remained intact. Alongside the AWACS, multiple refuelling planes were reportedly struck, underscoring the operation's focus on disrupting US aerial capabilities.





Iranian sources detailed the assault as involving six ballistic missiles and 29 drones launched at the base. Officials cited by the Associated Press reported at least 15 US personnel injured, including five with serious wounds and two in critical condition.





This marks another attack on Prince Sultan Air Base since the conflict erupted nearly a month ago. An earlier incident earlier in the week injured 14 US troops, highlighting the base's repeated exposure to Iranian strikes.





The United States Central Command has yet to issue an official statement verifying the extent of damage or casualties, leaving independent confirmation pending amid the fog of war.





In response to the escalating hostilities, the US has surged additional forces to the Middle East. The USS Tripoli, transporting around 2,500 Marines, has arrived in the region after redeployment from exercises near Taiwan.





Further reinforcements include the USS Boxer and two other vessels, accompanied by another Marine Expeditionary Unit. These deployments enhance US amphibious capabilities and aircraft presence.





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasised that Washington could achieve its objectives without committing ground troops. He stressed, however, that President Donald Trump must prepare for multiple contingencies.





The conflict, now entering its fifth week, has cascaded into broader regional turmoil. Fresh attacks have been reported in Iran, Israel, and other areas, amplifying the risk of wider involvement.





Disruptions have severely impacted global air travel and oil exports, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. These interruptions have driven up fuel prices worldwide, sparking economic alarm.





President Trump has issued a firm deadline of 6 April for Tehran to reopen the vital shipping route. Despite Iranian denials of negotiations, he described talks to resolve the conflict as progressing very well.





Agencies







