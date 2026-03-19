



India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has emphasised the urgent need for the country to cultivate a self-reliant ecosystem in drone manufacturing, drawing stark lessons from recent global conflicts.





Speaking at the National Defence Industries Conclave in New Delhi on Thursday, Singh highlighted the pivotal role of drones and counter-drone technologies in modern warfare, as evidenced by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and tensions between Iran and Israel.





He noted that these conflicts have underscored the transformative impact of unmanned aerial vehicles on the battlefield. "As the entire world watches the ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, along with Iran-Israel, we can clearly see the extremely significant role of drones and counter-drone technologies in future warfare," Singh stated.





The minister stressed that India must achieve complete self-reliance in this domain to bolster its defence preparedness and strategic autonomy. "Today, there is a need to build such a drone manufacturing ecosystem in India in which we are completely self-reliant," he declared, addressing an audience of top executives from leading domestic defence firms and officials from public sector undertakings.





Singh elaborated that self-reliance should extend beyond finished products to every critical component. "This self-reliance is necessary not only at the product level but also at the component level. That is, from the drone's mould to the software, engine and batteries, all should be made in India," he said.





He acknowledged the challenges ahead, pointing out that even in major drone-producing nations, key components are often imported from a single dominant supplier. "This task is not easy because in most countries where drones are made, many critical components are imported from a specific country," Singh added, implicitly referencing supply chain vulnerabilities exposed globally.





The conclave also featured masterclasses, providing a platform for industry leaders to discuss advancements. Singh urged participants to prioritise product quality alongside innovation, warning against complacency in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.





Beyond drones, the minister touched on broader technological shifts reshaping defence manufacturing. He highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, and simulation technologies, which are revolutionising global industries.





"In today's era, innovations such as automation, artificial intelligence and robotics are transforming manufacturing across the world. Alongside these, simulation technology is also opening up new possibilities," Singh remarked.





His remarks come amid heightened geopolitical tensions, including India's deployment of additional warships near the Gulf of Oman to escort fuel ships in response to the Israel-Iran conflict. The government is also exploring a fund to provide war-risk insurance for exporters, reflecting a proactive stance on economic security.





Singh's visit to the Drone Shakti exhibition, accompanied by Minister of State VK Singh, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and others, further signals the government's commitment to indigenous capabilities. The event showcased India's progress in unmanned systems.





This push aligns with India's broader 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in defence, aiming to reduce import dependence and foster private sector involvement. Recent years have seen accelerated growth in domestic drone start-ups and production under schemes like the Production Linked Incentive for drones.





Experts view Singh's call as timely, given the proliferation of low-cost, swarming drone tactics in contemporary conflicts. Ukraine's use of commercial-off-the-shelf drones against Russian armour, and Israel's layered counter-drone systems, serve as real-world case studies for India.





Challenges persist, including technology gaps in high-end sensors, propulsion systems, and AI-driven autonomy. However, partnerships with firms like Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are bridging these divides.





The conclave's focus on ecosystem-building could catalyse investments, potentially positioning India as a net exporter of drones. With events like Drone Shakti, the stage is set for collaborative innovation between public and private sectors.





Rajnath Singh's address reinforces a strategic imperative: self-reliance in drones is non-negotiable for India's security in an era of hybrid warfare.





PTI











