



The Amara Raja Group, through its specialised engineering and R&D arm Amara Raja Design Alpha (ARDA), has marked a significant milestone by venturing into the mission-critical defence electronics domain.

On Wednesday, ARDA unveiled its indigenous Power Conditioning Cabinet (PCC) tailored specifically for naval sonar systems, signalling a bold step towards bolstering India's self-reliance in maritime defence technologies.

This development underscores the growing role of private sector players in India's defence indigenisation drive. ARDA's PCC is designed to deliver stable, high-reliability power distribution, supporting loads of up to 160 kW. Such capabilities are essential for sonar systems, where acoustic detection equipment demands exceptional power quality during prolonged maritime operations in harsh naval environments.





The company emphasised that the PCC adheres to global standards, ensuring unwavering performance amid the rigours of naval deployment. By addressing power conditioning needs, ARDA's innovation enhances the reliability of underwater surveillance and anti-submarine warfare systems, which form a cornerstone of the Indian Navy's operational architecture.





Looking ahead, ARDA plans to expand its portfolio in the next phase. This includes the design of power amplifiers, signal interfaces, and power amplifier cabinets. These advancements aim to foster a comprehensive indigenous ecosystem for naval sonar systems, reducing dependency on foreign imports and accelerating local technological sovereignty.





A key highlight of the PCC is its indigenisation quotient: approximately 61 per cent of its components are sourced domestically. This strategic localisation not only aligns with national priorities but also yields around 40 per cent cost efficiencies through advanced power engineering and localised manufacturing processes.





The backdrop to this initiative is the Indian Navy's escalating budgetary commitments. From ₹49,623 crore in 2020-21, the Navy's allocation has surged to over ₹1,03,548 crore in 2025-26. This expansion reflects India's concerted push to augment maritime capabilities amid evolving regional security dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region.





Sonar systems, in particular, play a pivotal role in the Navy's fleet-wide strategy. They enable critical functions such as underwater threat detection, submarine tracking, and anti-submarine warfare—vital for safeguarding India's extensive coastline and exclusive economic zone.





Suresh Nair, Managing Director at ARDA, expressed enthusiasm about the firm's contribution. "We are excited that our expertise in electronics and power system design and manufacturing can contribute directly to our nation's defence systems," he stated. Nair further highlighted ARDA's commitment to forging deep, long-term capabilities in strategically vital technologies, in partnership with India's defence research institutions.





This foray positions ARDA as a key contributor to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision in defence. Private sector involvement like this is gaining momentum, complementing efforts by public sector undertakings and DRDO to indigenise complex systems. For naval sonar, reliable power conditioning has long been a bottleneck; ARDA's solution mitigates this effectively.





The PCC's design prioritises resilience in demanding conditions, including vibration, humidity, and electromagnetic interference prevalent in naval settings. Its high-power capacity ensures uninterrupted operation of sonar arrays, which are indispensable for modern warships, submarines, and surveillance vessels.





The 40 per cent cost savings from indigenisation could translate into substantial fiscal benefits for the Navy. Over time, scaled production may further drive down expenses, freeing resources for fleet modernisation and next-generation platforms like indigenous aircraft carriers and submarines.





ARDA's entry also aligns with broader trends in India's defence manufacturing landscape. The government has incentivised private participation through policies like positive indigenisation lists and defence corridors. Companies with proven R&D prowess, such as Amara Raja Group—renowned for energy storage solutions—are now pivoting towards high-tech defence applications.





Collaboration with defence research bodies will be crucial for ARDA's growth trajectory. Integrating the PCC into live naval platforms could involve trials with the Navy's Directorate of Indigenisation or integration partners like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Successful validation would pave the way for larger orders.





Regionally, this development holds strategic implications. With China's expanding naval footprint in the Indo-Pacific, India's anti-submarine capabilities are under spotlight. Enhanced indigenous sonar support systems like ARDA's PCC strengthen deterrence and operational readiness.





Challenges remain, including scaling production to meet defence timelines and navigating stringent qualification processes. However, ARDA's established manufacturing footprint and power electronics expertise provide a solid foundation. The firm's transition from commercial to defence-grade systems exemplifies adaptive innovation.





In the long term, ARDA's ecosystem-building approach could extend to other naval electronics, such as radar power units or UAV sensor interfaces. This positions the Amara Raja Group as a multifaceted defence supplier, contributing to India's goal of achieving 70 per cent indigenisation by 2027.





Stakeholders in the defence sector have welcomed the announcement. It reinforces the narrative of private industry stepping up to fill capability gaps, fostering a vibrant, competitive domestic market. For the Indian Navy, reliable power solutions for sonar represent a tangible leap in underwater domain awareness.





As India navigates complex geopolitical waters, initiatives like ARDA's PCC exemplify how technological self-reliance translates into strategic autonomy. This is not merely a product launch but a commitment to national security through innovation.





PTI







