



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Limited to forge ahead with state-of-the-art naval platforms attuned to the rapidly evolving technology-driven landscape.





Speaking to GRSE personnel in Kolkata on Thursday, Singh positioned the shipyard as a beacon of shipbuilding prowess, both in India and globally.





He emphasised GRSE's vital role in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047—a developed India by 2047—through indigenous innovation and maritime self-reliance.





Singh lauded GRSE's century-and-a-half legacy in equipping the Indian Navy and Coast Guard with formidable warships and frigates.





These vessels have steadfastly safeguarded India's maritime interests amid shifting geopolitical tides in the Indian Ocean Region.





"A modern warship crafted by you is far more than steel and machinery," Singh remarked. "It embodies the toil of thousands of workers, the ingenuity of engineers, the precision of technicians, and the shipyard's unwavering devotion to the nation."





He hailed every GRSE employee not merely as a worker, but as an integral cog in the grand machinery of nation-building.





Singh recounted how GRSE's grit, expertise, and resolve have turned the improbable into reality, from complex warship designs to timely deliveries under stringent deadlines.





The shipyard's portfolio boasts advanced frigates like the Nilgiri-class, stealth-guided missile vessels, and next-generation offshore patrol vessels, underscoring its pivot towards modularity and AI integration.





In recent years, GRSE has accelerated indigenous content, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing import dependency from over 50 per cent to below 30 per cent in key projects.





Singh exhorted the workforce to sustain this momentum amid emerging challenges: hypersonic threats, unmanned surface vessels, and cyber-resilient systems.





"New technologies will emerge, competition will intensify, but with your hard work and commitment, GRSE shall shine as a global emblem of excellence," he affirmed.





This call resonates deeply as India eyes a 200-warship Navy by 2050, with GRSE tasked to deliver 16 next-generation warships under a landmark ₹25,000 crore order.





The Minister's visit coincides with GRSE's record turnover of ₹9,500 crore in FY2025, buoyed by export orders to Mauritius and the Philippines. GRSE's contributions extend to the Blue Economy, fostering coastal security, deep-sea exploration, and sustainable fisheries through specialised craft.





Singh praised the shipyard's role in bolstering India's strategic deterrence, particularly along critical sea lanes vulnerable to adversarial navies. The event featured a vibrant cultural extravaganza by GRSE staff and families, blending traditional dances and music.





Singh described it as "excellent," a vivid tapestry reflecting India's diversity, unity, and cultural richness.





Attendees included GRSE Chairman and Managing Director Commodore PR Hari (Retd), alongside senior Ministry of Defence officials and shipyard leaders.





This address reinforces the government's push for public-sector undertakings like GRSE to lead in dual-use technologies, blending defence with commercial shipbuilding.





As India navigates a multipolar world, GRSE stands poised to propel the nation towards maritime superpower status, embodying the spirit of self-reliance.





