



The deployment of the HELIOS laser weapon system by the United States Navy marks a significant moment in modern warfare.





Mounted on a destroyer operating off the coast of Iran, HELIOS has already demonstrated its capability in live tests, successfully neutralising multiple drones before the outbreak of the current conflict.





While confirmed combat kills during the war have not yet been publicly verified, its presence in the battlespace is undeniable and strategically important.





The economic implications of this technology are profound. Traditional missile defence systems such as Patriot and THAAD interceptors come with staggering costs, ranging from several million to tens of millions of dollars per shot.





With Gulf states intercepting hundreds of drones and missiles in mere days, the financial burden of defence has reached billions. Iran’s doctrine of saturating defences with cheap drones has been effective precisely because it forces adversaries to spend disproportionately on countermeasures.





HELIOS changes this equation. Unlike missile interceptors, the laser weapon relies on electricity generated by the ship itself. The marginal cost of firing is virtually zero, making each engagement orders of magnitude cheaper than conventional interceptors.





Against drones costing tens of thousands of dollars, the laser’s cost per shot is negligible, potentially reducing the economic strain of sustained defence.





This shift undermines the strategic foundation of Iran’s drone warfare doctrine. For years, Iran has relied on cost asymmetry to impose financial pressure on its adversaries. By deploying directed energy weapons, the United States introduces a countermeasure that could absorb large-scale drone attacks without exhausting resources. Even partial success in intercepting drone swarms would begin to invert the economic balance that has favoured Iran.





The war now serves as the first real combat test of whether directed energy weapons can deliver on their promise.





If HELIOS proves effective in operational conditions, it may signal the beginning of a new era in air defence, where lasers replace missiles as the frontline response to massed aerial threats. The implications extend beyond this conflict, potentially reshaping military doctrines worldwide.





