



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a high-level meeting with the country’s top military leadership to assess the implications of the ongoing conflict in West Asia for India’s security and defence preparedness.





The session brought together Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and other senior officials, underscoring the seriousness with which the government views the evolving situation.





The deliberations centred on the potential impact of the conflict on India’s supply chains, particularly those linked to the procurement, production, and maintenance of defence equipment.





Officials briefed the minister on both global and regional security dynamics, highlighting how an escalation could disrupt critical defence logistics and serviceability of existing platforms. The discussion also touched upon opportunities for India to strengthen resilience and self-reliance in the face of external shocks.





Raksha Mantri emphasised the need to continuously study operational and technological lessons emerging from the conflict. He directed the services to integrate these insights into India’s long-term defence planning, ensuring that preparedness is not only reactive but strategically forward-looking.





The minister stressed that the roadmap for the next decade must balance immediate readiness with the pursuit of Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, across all domains of defence capability.





The meeting followed closely on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s review of the situation at the Cabinet Committee on Security, signalling a coordinated approach at the highest levels of government.





By linking geopolitical developments abroad to India’s defence modernisation and supply chain resilience, the leadership is seeking to ensure that the armed forces remain agile and well-prepared for future contingencies.





PTI







