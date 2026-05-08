



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have successfully carried out the maiden flight-trial of Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA), India’s first indigenous glide weapon system designed to convert unguided warheads into precision guided munitions, announced PIB.





The trial was conducted off the coast of Odisha on 7 May, marking a significant milestone in India’s defence technology development.





TARA is a modular kit that can be attached to conventional bombs of 250 kg, 450 kg and 500 kg weight classes, transforming them into guided munitions. It employs an onboard Inertial Navigation System (INS), GPS navigation, and electro-optical guidance to achieve precision targeting.





The system demonstrated the ability to extend the range of a bomb to between 150 and 180 kilometres when released from an altitude of 5 kilometres, with a circular error probability of just three metres, underscoring its accuracy.





Broadly comparable to the Israeli SPICE system, which is already in service with the IAF, TARA is being integrated with multiple frontline fighter aircraft including the Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi Su-30MKI and TEAJS. This integration will provide the IAF with enhanced strike capabilities against ground-based targets, while reducing dependence on imported systems.





The glide weapon has been designed and developed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories. Its development reflects India’s emphasis on cost-effective solutions, as TARA is the first glide weapon to utilise state-of-the-art low-cost systems.





The project has been undertaken with the support of development-cum-production partners and Indian industries, which have already commenced production activities, ensuring rapid induction into service.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the IAF and industry partners for the successful trial, describing it as a significant step forward in advancing India’s indigenous defence capabilities.





Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, also extended his congratulations to the teams involved, highlighting the achievement as a testament to India’s growing self-reliance in defence technology.





The successful demonstration of TARA represents a major advancement in India’s ability to enhance the lethality and accuracy of low-cost weapons.





By converting unguided bombs into precision strike munitions, the system provides the armed forces with a flexible and affordable solution to neutralise ground-based targets with minimal collateral damage. It also strengthens India’s position in the global defence technology landscape, showcasing indigenous innovation and industrial collaboration.





This development comes at a time when precision strike capabilities are increasingly critical in modern warfare, where accuracy, range and cost-effectiveness determine operational success.





TARA’s maiden trial not only validates its design and performance but also signals India’s determination to expand its arsenal of advanced indigenous weapon systems, reinforcing its strategic autonomy and operational readiness.





PIB







