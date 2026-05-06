



Adani Defence & Aerospace has delivered the Agnikaa VTOL-1 FPV Kamikaze Drones and ULPGM Precision Munitions to the Indian Army under Emergency Procurement, marking a major leap in India’s indigenous combat capability.





Both systems have been validated in high-altitude and electronic warfare trials, reinforcing India’s push towards self-reliance in defence.





Adani Defence & Aerospace has equipped the Indian Army with two advanced combat systems under Emergency Procurement 6 (EP-6): the Agnikaa VTOL-1 FPV Kamikaze Drone and the ULPGM Precision Munition.









The handover was witnessed in Hyderabad by the Western Command, underscoring the urgency and strategic importance of these acquisitions. This delivery represents a defining step in India’s transition from being a buyer of foreign systems to a builder of next-generation indigenous combat technologies.





The Agnikaa VTOL-1 FPV Kamikaze Drone is designed for vertical take-off and landing, enabling deployment in rugged terrain and confined operational zones. Its FPV configuration allows operators to maintain direct visual control, ensuring precision in manoeuvring and targeting.





The kamikaze role makes it a single-use strike platform capable of neutralising high-value targets with accuracy, particularly in contested environments where conventional artillery or missile systems may face limitations. The drone’s design reflects India’s growing emphasis on cost-effective, tactical unmanned systems tailored for asymmetric warfare.





The ULPGM Precision Munition complements this capability by providing the Army with lightweight, guided munitions engineered for pinpoint strikes. These munitions are optimised for rapid deployment and precision targeting, reducing collateral damage while enhancing battlefield effectiveness.





Their integration into frontline units strengthens India’s ability to conduct surgical operations against fortified positions and armoured threats, aligning with modern doctrines of precision warfare.





Both systems have undergone rigorous validation, including high-altitude trials and electronic warfare resilience testing. This ensures operational reliability across diverse combat scenarios, from mountainous terrain to electronically contested battlefields.





The successful trials highlight India’s growing competence in developing systems that can withstand complex operational challenges while maintaining sovereign control over critical technologies.





The delivery under Emergency Procurement reflects the Army’s urgent requirement to bolster its capabilities amidst evolving regional threats. It also demonstrates the government’s commitment to fast-tracking indigenous solutions under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





By sourcing these systems domestically, India reduces dependency on imports and strengthens its defence industrial base, paving the way for sustained innovation and production scalability.





Adani Defence & Aerospace’s achievement positions the company as a key contributor to India’s defence modernisation. The milestone reinforces the narrative of India’s defence industry evolving into a hub of innovation, capable of delivering advanced systems that meet the immediate and long-term needs of the armed forces. It also signals a broader transformation in India’s defence procurement strategy, where indigenous solutions are prioritised to ensure strategic autonomy.





The induction of the Agnikaa VTOL-1 FPV Kamikaze Drone and ULPGM Precision Munition marks a significant advancement in India’s combat readiness.





These systems provide the Army with versatile tools for precision strikes, enhancing deterrence and operational flexibility. As India continues to face complex security challenges, such indigenous innovations will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of its military capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







