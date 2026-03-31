



Ghaziabad-based DroneYards Aerial Solutions has significantly strengthened the Indian Army’s tactical edge by supplying more than 200 advanced First-Person View (FPV) drones and training over 350 soldiers in their effective use within just three months.





These drones, indigenously developed and free from Chinese components, are tailored for modern combat scenarios, incorporating Electronic Warfare (EW) capability, secure telemetry, and extended operational range.





The delivery was accompanied by intensive training sessions conducted at the Manipur-Assam border and other sensitive locations. Soldiers were prepared for real-time reconnaissance and combat operations, ensuring that the technology could be seamlessly integrated into mission-critical tasks. The drones themselves are equipped with triple radio redundancy, a feature designed to safeguard communications and maintain operational reliability under hostile conditions.





This initiative forms part of a broader push to modernise India’s armed forces with secure, locally manufactured technology under the ‘Make in India’ program. Alongside contributions from firms such as InsideFPV and DroneAcharya, DroneYards’ efforts highlight the growing role of indigenous defence innovation in reducing reliance on foreign systems and enhancing national security.





DroneYards has already been recognised for its contribution to strengthening indigenous defence capabilities, with its platforms showcased by the Western and South Western Commands of the Indian Army. The company’s work underscores the strategic importance of home-grown solutions in equipping the military for contemporary challenges, particularly in contested environments where secure and resilient systems are vital.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







