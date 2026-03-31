



Orbitt Space, a young Ahmedabad-based start-up founded in early 2025 by former ISRO scientists, is working on a breakthrough in satellite propulsion.





Its focus lies in developing indigenous air-breathing electric propulsion systems designed specifically for Ultra-Low Earth Orbit (ULEO), around 200 kilometres above the Earth’s surface.





This region, largely unexplored, offers unique advantages for communication and earth observation, but has traditionally been difficult to access due to drag and fuel limitations.





The company’s proprietary propulsion system harnesses residual atmospheric particles as propellant, eliminating the need for bulky onboard fuel tanks.





This innovation could enable satellites to operate sustainably for longer durations in low-drag environments, opening up new possibilities for real-time data transfer and sharper imaging. By reducing reliance on stored fuel, Orbitt Space aims to make missions more cost-effective and environmentally responsible.





Operating at ULEO provides several benefits. Latency in data transmission can be up to ten times lower compared to higher orbits, which is critical for applications such as defence communications, disaster response, and financial trading.





Additionally, satellites at this altitude can capture high-resolution earth observation images, enhancing monitoring of agriculture, urban development, and climate change. Natural deorbiting at the end of a satellite’s life also reduces the risk of space debris, addressing a growing concern in orbital sustainability.





Orbitt Space is led by CEO Christopher Parmar and CTO Anupam Kumar, who bring deep expertise from their ISRO backgrounds.





The start-up has already secured $1 million in pre-seed funding, with pi Ventures and IIMA Ventures leading the round. This capital will accelerate prototype development and help the company move closer to deploying its first operational systems.





The mission is ambitious: to build a 200 kg-class, high-agility satellite bus capable of long-duration missions in ULEO. Such a platform would make the unmapped region accessible for commercial and scientific use, offering a new frontier for space-based services.





Orbitt Space’s progress can be followed through its social media presence, particularly Instagram, where it shares updates on development milestones.





This initiative not only positions Orbitt Space as a pioneer in propulsion technology but also strengthens Ahmedabad’s reputation as a growing hub for space-tech innovation. By combining indigenous engineering with global ambitions, the company is carving out a niche in the rapidly evolving satellite industry.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







