



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a crucial telephone discussion with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on 20 March 2026, amid the intensifying West Asia conflict now in its 21st day. The conversation addressed the deteriorating security landscape in the region and broader strategic matters in the Indo-Pacific.





Jaishankar expressed his satisfaction with the exchange on X, noting he was "very pleased to speak with my Australian counterpart @SenatorWong." The two leaders shared assessments of the ongoing hostilities in West Asia, which erupted on 28 February following the assassination of Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israeli military strikes.





This diplomatic outreach underscores India's proactive stance in coordinating with key partners to mitigate the crisis's economic and security ramifications. The Strait of Hormuz, vital for global energy shipments, has been effectively sealed by Iran, triggering widespread disruptions in international markets and threatening economic stability worldwide.





The dialogue extended beyond the immediate Gulf crisis to encompass maritime and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, reflecting the deepening India-Australia strategic partnership. Such engagements highlight collaborative efforts to safeguard regional stability amid escalating tensions.





Preceding this call, Jaishankar spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar on Thursday. Saar briefed him on Israel's operations against what he termed the "Iranian terror regime," emphasising Tehran's "naval terrorism" in the Strait of Hormuz.





Saar described Iran's actions as a peril not confined to Israel or the US but a fundamental threat to world order and the global economy. He warned that failure to confront this could allow the phenomenon to proliferate globally, stressing Israel's appreciation for its "special strategic partnership" with India, the world's largest democracy.





Jaishankar reciprocated on X, confirming the telecon and the exchange of views on the West Asia conflict and its repercussions. These interactions illustrate India's balanced diplomacy, navigating ties with both Western allies and regional stakeholders.





The conflict's origins trace back to Khamenei's killing, prompting the swift appointment of his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as Iran's new Supreme Leader. Iran retaliated by striking Israeli and US assets across Gulf states and Israel, exacerbating the chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.





This chokepoint handles nearly one-fifth of global oil trade, and its closure has sent energy prices soaring while imperilling supply chains. Shipping firms reroute vessels, inflating costs and fuelling inflationary pressures in import-dependent economies.





India, heavily reliant on Gulf oil imports, faces acute vulnerabilities. New Delhi has ramped up strategic petroleum reserves and diversified sourcing, yet the impasse poses risks to its energy security and economic growth trajectory.





Geopolitically, the flare-up draws in major powers. The US and Israel frame their response as countering Iranian aggression extending to the Middle East, Caucasus, and Europe, which Saar characterised as "acting madly."





Iran's reprisals have disrupted not only energy flows but also heightened naval risks in key waterways. This has prompted calls for multinational naval patrols to secure passage, though escalation fears temper such moves.





For India, the crisis intersects with its expanding role in the Indo-Pacific. Discussions with Australia signal alignment on countering disruptions that could ripple into shared maritime domains, bolstering the Quad framework's relevance.





Jaishankar's dual engagements reflect India's multilateral approach, fostering dialogue to de-escalate while protecting national interests. As hostilities persist, New Delhi's outreach to partners like Australia and Israel aims to shape outcomes favouring stability.





The broader implications extend to global trade and alliances. With Iran isolating itself through Hormuz blockades, opportunities arise for India to deepen energy ties with suppliers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, albeit amid volatility.





Military dimensions loom large, with Israel's operations targeting Iranian assets. Reports suggest precision strikes on naval and proxy forces, though Tehran vows intensified retaliation, raising spectres of wider conflagration.





Brent crude surges past $100 per barrel, hammering consumer nations. India's government monitors inflation closely, contemplating subsidies to shield households from fuel price hikes.





Diplomatic momentum builds as global leaders convene virtually. The UN Security Council debates resolutions, but veto prospects stall progress, leaving bilateral channels like Jaishankar-Wong as vital conduits.





Australia, sharing India's concerns over Indo-Pacific security, views West Asia instability through a supply chain lens. Penny Wong's input likely emphasised resilient trade routes, aligning with Canberra's AUKUS and Quad commitments.





Israel's Saar-Jaishankar call reinforces New Delhi-Tel Aviv defence bonds, evident in joint ventures like missile systems and intelligence sharing. This partnership gains urgency amid shared threats from non-state actors backed by Iran.





As the 21st day dawns, containment remains elusive. India's calibrated diplomacy positions it as a stabilising voice, leveraging ties across divides to avert a prolonged energy war.





ANI







