



In a significant escalation of operations amid the third week of hostilities in West Asia and the Gulf, United States military forces have destroyed 44 Iranian mine-laying vessels.





This action, announced by General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, aims to prevent Iran from choking off the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 per cent of global oil supplies pass daily.





Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon on 20 March 2026, General Caine emphasised the effectiveness of US Central Command (CENTCOM) efforts. "We continue to hunt and kill mine storage facilities and naval ammunition depots," he stated. "We continue to hunt and kill afloat assets, including more than 120 vessels and 44 mine-layers, and the pressure will continue."





The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, remains a flashpoint. Iranian forces had reportedly deployed mine-laying ships to threaten commercial shipping and US naval assets. By neutralising these vessels, the US has degraded Iran's ability to impose a naval blockade, safeguarding a critical artery for energy exports from Gulf states.





Adding firepower to the campaign, the iconic A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog has entered the fray along the southern flank of the operational theatre. This ageing yet formidable aircraft, known for its close air support role, is now targeting fast-attack watercraft in the Strait. Complementing it are AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, which have also joined operations on the southern side.





The A-10, in service since the 1970s, boasts a 30mm GAU-8 Avenger rotary cannon capable of firing up to 4,200 rounds per minute. Manufactured by General Dynamics, this weapon shreds armoured targets and small vessels with devastating precision, even in contested airspace near friendly forces.





US Navy assets face challenges in counter-mine operations. An ABC News report, citing a Navy spokesperson, noted that two of the three warships with specialised counter-mine capabilities—typically based in Bahrain—were unavailable on Wednesday due to scheduled maintenance in another theatre. This underscores the logistical strains of sustaining high-tempo operations across multiple regions.





Military analysts suggest that US Marines may soon conduct ground raids along Iran's coastline. These operations could target missile and drone depots that pose risks to US and commercial shipping. Such raids would extend the campaign beyond maritime strikes, pressuring Iran's asymmetric naval threats.





Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed the conflict's trajectory on Thursday. He affirmed that operations remain "on plan" against Iran but refrained from specifying an end date. "The final decision will rest with President Donald Trump," Hegseth added, signalling White House oversight amid intensifying engagements.





CENTCOM's broader objectives include dismantling Iran's naval irregular forces, such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN), notorious for swarming tactics with speedboats and mines. The destruction of over 120 vessels to date represents a substantial blow to Tehran's maritime posture.





Iran's strategy has long relied on denying access to the Strait during crises, as demonstrated in exercises like the Great Prophet drills. However, US pre-emptive strikes have blunted this capability, with A-10s and Apaches proving ideally suited to littoral environments where larger platforms struggle.





The deployment of 1970s-era A-10s highlights the US military's emphasis on proven platforms over untested systems in high-stakes scenarios. Their low-altitude loiter time and armour-piercing munitions excel against Iran's fleet of small, agile craft.





Apache helicopters, with Hellfire missiles and 30mm chain guns, provide night-capable precision strikes, synergising with A-10s for persistent coverage. This combination has reportedly yielded high kill rates against Iranian assets attempting to sortie from coastal bases.





Logistical hurdles persist for the US Navy's mine countermeasures. The Avenger-class ships and MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters are pivotal, yet maintenance rotations leave temporary gaps. CENTCOM is compensating with air-delivered munitions and allied support from Gulf partners.





Potential Marine raids draw parallels to past operations like those in the 1980s Tanker War. Elite units could infiltrate via MV-22 Ospreys or surface craft, neutralising shore-based threats such as anti-ship missiles and UAV launch sites.





Iran's response has included ballistic missile salvos and drone swarms, but US air defences, including Patriot and THAAD systems, have intercepted most inbound threats. The mine-layer destruction fits into a pattern of attrition warfare aimed at Iran's expeditionary capabilities.





Global markets reacted swiftly, with Brent crude spiking 5 per cent on initial reports before stabilising as US successes reassured traders. Shipping insurers have raised premiums for Hormuz transits, though traffic volumes hold steady under US escorts.





President Trump's administration frames this as a defensive necessity to protect freedom of navigation. Allies like the UK, with HMS Duncan in the Gulf, and France have voiced support, while India monitors closely given its heavy reliance on Gulf oil imports.





As operations enter their third week, the US maintains operational tempo without ground troop surges. General Caine's update signals no let-up, with intelligence-driven strikes continuing against Iran's command-and-control nodes.





The campaign's success hinges on sustaining air and naval dominance while minimising escalation risks. With Iran's mine threat curtailed, the Strait remains open, averting a potential global energy crisis.





ANI







