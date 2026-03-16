

The Israeli Air Force has executed a daring precision strike, annihilating a key aircraft utilised by Iran's leadership at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport. This operation represents a profound disruption to the Iranian regime's strategic transport capabilities.





In an official statement shared on X, the Israeli Air Force confirmed the destruction of "the plane of the leader of the Iranian terror regime" stationed at Mehrabad. The targeted aircraft served as a vital asset for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, alongside other high-ranking officials and military personnel.





Military analysts highlight the plane's role as a cornerstone of Iran's logistical and diplomatic operations. It facilitated critical flights for military procurement and coordination with so-called Axis of Resistance allies across domestic and international routes.





By neutralising this high-value target, Israel has delivered a calculated blow to Tehran's operational cohesion. The strike severs key links in the regime's military supply chains and diplomatic manoeuvres with proxy forces in the region.





Israeli military spokespersons emphasise that the aircraft's elimination undermines Iran's capacity to orchestrate joint military build-ups. It also hampers the regime's post-strike rehabilitation efforts, leaving its leadership networks in disarray.





This audacious raid forms part of a sweeping aerial offensive unleashed by the Israeli Air Force. Over the past 24 hours, more than 200 targets in western and central Iran have been pummeled, focusing relentlessly on the nation's ballistic missile infrastructure.





The campaign has systematically dismantled missile production sites, storage facilities, and operational headquarters. Defence installations and air defence arrays have also been reduced to rubble, exposing vulnerabilities in Iran's protective umbrella.





Further X posts from the Israeli Air Force detail strikes on command centres where Iranian personnel were active. These precision hits continue unabated, methodically eroding the ballistic missile arsenal that has long menaced Israel's borders.





At the heart of these long-range missions lies Israel's cutting-edge F-35I Adir stealth fighters. Released footage captures these Lockheed Martin jets streaking towards Iranian airspace, embodying the technological prowess driving the operation.





The Adir's deployment underscores the mission's complexity, demanding stealth penetration of hostile territory over vast distances. Such capabilities enable Israel to project power deep into enemy heartlands with minimal detection risk.





This escalation arrives amid heightened regional tensions, following Iran's repeated missile barrages against Israel. Jerusalem's response signals an unyielding commitment to neutralising existential threats before they fully materialise.





Iranian state media has yet to confirm the extent of damage at Mehrabad, though unverified reports suggest chaos at the airport. Eyewitness accounts describe plumes of smoke rising from the tarmac, with emergency services scrambling amid restricted access.





The strike's timing—targeting a symbol of regime prestige—carries profound psychological weight. It broadcasts Israel's ability to reach the Iranian elite at will, potentially sowing discord within Tehran's power structures.





Broader implications ripple across the Middle East. Allies like Hezbollah and the Houthis may face logistical strains without Iran's seamless aerial coordination, tilting the balance in ongoing proxy conflicts.





Israel's military leadership vows to sustain the pressure, with additional waves of strikes anticipated. "Another strategic asset has been removed from the Iranian regime," they declared, framing the operation as a pivotal step in regional security.





As the dust settles over Tehran, global observers watch closely. This episode could redefine deterrence dynamics, compelling Iran to recalibrate its aggressive posture or risk further attrition of its arsenal.





ANI







