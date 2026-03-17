



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has wrapped up a highly productive visit to Brussels, engaging with top European Union leaders to bolster ties across key domains. His discussions with the EU Foreign Affairs Council and senior figures, including European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, underscored a deepening partnership.





Jaishankar highlighted the impending finalisation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. He described it as a turning point that would unlock vast economic potential while affirming the strategic essence of India-EU engagement. Both sides agreed to translate the FTA into tangible outcomes through enhanced trade promotion and business collaboration.





The minister stressed the need for proactive measures to realise FTA benefits on the ground. This includes joint efforts in trade and investment promotion, ensuring practical activities drive mutual growth. Such initiatives, he noted, would strengthen economic interdependence.





Emerging technologies emerged as a focal point, with Jaishankar advocating an upgrade to the India-EU Trade and Technology Council. He proposed repurposing it to foster collaboration in critical and cutting-edge fields, positioning it as a cornerstone for innovation-driven ties.





Mobility of skilled professionals and resilient supply chains were flagged as priorities. Jaishankar pointed to initiatives like the Legal Gateway Office in India and the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) as vital for talent flows and economic integration.





Connectivity projects, notably the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), featured prominently in the talks. Jaishankar affirmed commitment to giving these initiatives practical shape, enhancing infrastructure links between India, the Middle East, and Europe.





Amid global geopolitical flux, Jaishankar emphasised the India-EU partnership's role as a stabilising force. In a multipolar world marked by uncertainty, he said, the duo would promote resilience and contribute to stronger global institutions.





Jaishankar's Brussels itinerary included bilateral meetings with several EU foreign ministers. He described encounters with counterparts from Germany, Slovakia, Greece, and the Netherlands as enriching, covering trade, investment, technology, mobility, and defence.





With German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, discussions centred on the West Asia conflict and bilateral progress following Chancellor Friedrich Merz's state visit to India. The exchange underscored ongoing momentum in Indo-German relations.





Jaishankar's meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar built on President Peter Pellegrini's recent visit to India for the India AI Action Summit. Talks advanced cooperation in manufacturing, defence, and space sectors, injecting fresh impetus into ties.





In conversation with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, priorities included bolstering diplomatic presence, connectivity, trade promotion, and addressing West Asia conflict repercussions. This reflected Greece's growing role in India-EU connectivity frameworks.





Jaishankar congratulated Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen on his appointment, discussing advances in semiconductors, AI, water management, and other technologies. He appreciated Berendsen's dedication to elevating India-EU relations.





A dedicated call on European Council President Antonio Costa allowed Jaishankar to express gratitude for his pivotal role in elevating India-EU ties. He looked forward to continued support in navigating shared challenges.





The visit concluded with a wrap-up session with Kaja Kallas, whom Jaishankar thanked for the Foreign Affairs Council invitation. Their exchanges on bilateral and global issues were deemed enriching, with pledges for sustained contact.





Kallas echoed these sentiments on X, noting the EU and India's convergence amid geopolitical turbulence. Discussions with EU foreign ministers touched on maritime security, Indo-Pacific coordination, and the new EU-India Security and Defence Partnership, with anticipation for the forthcoming EU-India Strategic Dialogue.





She also addressed regional tensions, including the Strait of Hormuz closure's impact on global energy and economies, urging EU action to safeguard shipping via missions like Aspides.





EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin reinforced the visit's significance, describing it as a thrust for trust-based partnership. He highlighted engagements with von der Leyen, Costa, and Kallas as harbingers of scaled prosperity and stability.





This two-day visit, at Kallas's invitation, enabled Jaishankar to interface with ministers from all 27 EU states. It signals 2026 as a landmark year for India-EU relations, with coordinated efforts to operationalise agreements in trade, security, and beyond.





ANI







