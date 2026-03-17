



Amid escalating tensions in the US-Israel-Iran conflict, Iran has imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, severing the Persian Gulf's sole outlet to the Arabian Sea.





This chokepoint facilitates approximately 20 per cent of the world's crude oil and natural gas shipments, thrusting global energy markets into turmoil.





In response, the Indian Navy has deployed three warships to escort vessels destined for Indian ports. Two of these, including the advanced destroyer INS Surat, were already positioned in the vicinity under routine mission-based deployments in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea. A third vessel has been specifically assigned for escort duties.





Recent attacks on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman underscore the persistent threats beyond the strait itself. Indian naval presence serves primarily as a deterrent, signalling to potential aggressors that warships stand ready to counter any hostile actions.





Two India-flagged tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, have successfully transited the strait, carrying a combined 92,700 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Both vessels are en route to Mundra and Kandla ports, marking a critical success amid the crisis.





The safe passage of Shivalik followed intensive diplomatic negotiations between India and Iran. Earlier reports indicated discussions to secure transit for up to eight LPG tankers stranded in the Gulf due to the blockade.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified that no blanket arrangement exists with Iran for Indian-flagged ships. He emphasised that each transit is managed on a case-by-case basis through ongoing bilateral talks, which have yielded "some results" but remain fluid.





"It's not an exchange issue," Jaishankar stated. "India and Iran have a relationship. And this is a conflict that we regard as something very unfortunate." He noted that more Indian vessels linger in the region, necessitating continued engagement.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, focusing on facilitating the transit of goods and energy supplies. These high-level interventions underscore India's pragmatic diplomacy in safeguarding its energy security.





Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz "remains open" to most vessels. He specified closures apply solely to ships from the United States, Israel, and their allies, allowing neutral parties like India freer passage.





The Arabian Sea, while generally secure, benefits from naval escorts to project resolve. INS Surat, a stealth-guided missile destroyer commissioned in 2022, exemplifies India's indigenous naval capabilities, equipped with advanced surveillance and missile defence systems.





This operation highlights the Indian Navy's growing blue-water proficiency, honed through deployments in the Indian Ocean Region. It also reflects strategic foresight in positioning assets amid foreseeable regional flashpoints.





India's reliance on Gulf energy imports—LPG in particular—amplifies the stakes. Mundra and Kandla, key western ports, handle substantial volumes, making safe transits vital for domestic supply chains and inflation control.





Diplomatic nuances reveal Iran's selective enforcement, balancing retaliation against the West with economic pragmatism towards trading partners like India. Jaishankar's "ongoing" talks suggest further transits hinge on sustained dialogue.





As the conflict persists, the Navy's role extends deterrence into operational readiness. Sources indicate escorts will continue for India-bound vessels, potentially involving air assets or additional surface units if threats escalate.





This episode reinforces India's multi-domain approach: naval power projection complements quiet diplomacy, insulating the nation from secondary effects of great-power rivalries. With "many more ships" at risk, vigilance remains paramount.





Agencies







