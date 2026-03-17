



Gujarat has marked a pivotal moment in India's space ambitions with the successful launch of its inaugural sounding rocket from a temporary facility near Bavliyari, close to the emerging Dholera space hub. This achievement, realised on 15 March 2026, underscores the rapid rise of private enterprise in the nation's space sector.





The rocket, a single-stage sub-orbital vehicle, soared to an altitude of approximately 3 kilometres shortly after its 1 pm liftoff. Developed entirely by Ahmedabad-based startup Omspace Rocket and Exploration Private Limited, the mission validated critical subsystems including propulsion, avionics, and an innovative autonomous recovery mechanism.





Gujarat's Minister for Science and Technology, Arjun Modhwadia, witnessed the launch alongside scientists, officials, and industry leaders. He hailed it as a stride towards technological self-reliance, aligning seamlessly with the Gujarat Spacetech Policy 2025–2030, which incentivises start-ups to pioneer indigenous space innovations.





The rocket's airframe, crafted from carbon fibre and advanced composites produced in Omspace's Ahmedabad laboratory, exemplifies the Make in India ethos.





These lightweight materials enhance structural integrity while reducing mass, crucial for efficient sub-orbital flights and future scalability.





Aboard the vehicle, a mini satellite payload gathered valuable weather data, highlighting the platform's versatility for atmospheric research. Such capabilities position sounding rockets as cost-effective precursors to orbital missions, enabling rapid prototyping and data collection.





Omspace's founder and CEO, Ravindra Raj, described the launch as a breakthrough for both his firm and the state. He emphasised that it proves Indian private companies can indigenously design and deploy sophisticated space hardware, challenging the long-standing dominance of public entities like ISRO.





Safety remained paramount, with the mission executed under strict oversight. Approvals from the Airports Authority of India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and Indian Coast Guard ensured airspace clearance and maritime coordination, while IN-SPACe, the national regulator for private space activities, provided authorisation.





This launch from Bavliyari near Dholera gains added resonance amid Gujarat's push to become a spacetech epicentre. Dholera's planned spaceport, part of the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City ecosystem, promises dedicated infrastructure to attract further private investment.





Technically, the rocket's performance met all objectives, from stable ascent to payload deployment and recovery. The autonomous recovery system, likely parachute-assisted with GPS guidance, minimises post-flight retrieval costs—a key innovation for iterative testing in resource-constrained startups.





For India's defence and aerospace sectors, this event signals maturing private capabilities in propulsion and composites, potentially applicable to missile systems and UAVs. Firms like Omspace could soon contribute to DRDO-linked projects, bolstering indigenous manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





The mission's success amplifies Gujarat's role in national space strategy. With policies offering subsidies, land allotments, and streamlined clearances, the state aims to host 100 spacetech firms by 2030, fostering jobs in high-tech engineering and R&D.





Omspace's achievement also spotlights the democratisation of space access. Sounding rockets, historically ISRO's domain, now empower start-ups to conduct affordable experiments, accelerating tech transfer from labs to orbit.





India's private space surge counters global competitors. As China and the US advance reusable tech, domestic players like Omspace ensure self-reliance in dual-use technologies vital for strategic deterrence.





The launch has elicited praise from industry bodies, with IN-SPACe lauding its adherence to protocols. It sets a template for regulatory-private synergy, potentially inspiring similar ventures in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.





The ripple effects are profound. Spacetech could generate thousands of skilled jobs in Gujarat, from avionics engineers to composite fabricators, while exporting know-how bolsters India's balance of payments in high-value segments.





Looking ahead, Omspace plans successive missions to refine systems for 10-20 km altitudes. Integration with ISRO's small satellite ecosystem could yield hybrid public-private payloads for earth observation or disaster monitoring.





This Gujarat milestone reaffirms private sector vitality in India's space narrative. From humble sub-orbital beginnings, it charts a trajectory towards self-sustained innovation, securing the nation's place in the new space economy.





Agencies







