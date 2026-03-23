



In a sinister fusion of religious observance and militant strategy, the Pakistan Army and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are exploiting the sacred occasion of Eid to propagate extremist ideologies and mobilise proxy forces against India.





Intelligence intercepts and open-source monitoring reveal a coordinated campaign centred on high-profile Eid gatherings, where LeT leaders deliver vitriolic sermons designed to radicalise attendees and expand their operational footprint.





At the core of this resurgence stands Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, who has emerged as the group's new ideological spearhead. Talha's prominence signals a generational handover, ensuring the continuity of LeT's virulent anti-India agenda amid the founder's imprisonment.





During a massive Eid congregation at Lahore's Shalimar Bagh, Talha unleashed a barrage of inflammatory rhetoric. He portrayed India and Israel as twin existential threats to Islam, framing the Kashmir conflict within a grander pan-Islamic jihad.





Talha's speeches explicitly called for recruitment into LeT ranks, urging Pakistani Muslims to unite against 'infidel powers' undermining Pakistan's sovereignty. This marks a deliberate shift from LeT's historical Kashmir fixation to a broader regional confrontation.





Such messaging resonates deeply during Eid, when communal gatherings amplify emotional appeals. By invoking religious sanctity, LeT cloaks its proxy warfare in legitimacy, drawing in impressionable youth and diaspora networks.





The Pakistan Army's complicity is unmistakable. Intelligence sources confirm military facilitation of these events, including security provision and logistical support, blurring lines between state apparatus and non-state actors.





This hybrid model—merging regular military oversight with terrorist proxies—has long defined Pakistan's India strategy. Eid weaponisation elevates it, transforming festivals into incubators for low-intensity conflict.





Senior LeT operative Saifullah Qasuri amplified the provocation at the same venue. He boasted of Pakistan's 'multi-front victory' over India, Israel, and Afghanistan, projecting an aura of inevitable dominance.





Qasuri's claims veer into the fantastical: Pakistan, he declared, crowned itself 'king of the skies' in 2025 through aerial prowess, and will conquer 'the world's waters' in 2026 via naval supremacy.





While militarily implausible—given Pakistan's constrained air force and underdeveloped navy—these assertions serve as psychological warfare. They inflate national morale and radicalise followers by promising apocalyptic triumphs.





This narrative aligns with Pakistan Army doctrine, which emphasises asymmetric warfare to offset India's conventional superiority. LeT's Eid platforms provide the ideological fuel, priming proxies for cross-border incursions.





Beyond rhetoric, evidence points to operational activation. Indian agencies report heightened infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) post-Eid, coupled with drone sightings and small-arms smuggling.





LeT's expansionist rhetoric also targets Afghanistan, exploiting post-Taliban instability to establish training camps. This triangulates threats against India, potentially enabling pincer movements from western borders.





The Israel angle is particularly audacious, linking LeT's Kashmir jihad to global Islamist causes. Talha Saeed's sermons equate Indian forces in Kashmir with Israeli actions in Gaza, broadening recruitment pools.





Pakistan's military benefits strategically. By outsourcing violence to LeT, it maintains plausible deniability while advancing irredentist goals, all under the guise of religious expression.





Eid's visibility amplifies global reach. Videos of these sermons flood social media, penetrating Indian Muslim communities and diaspora hubs in the Gulf and Europe, sowing seeds of unrest.





This tactic echoes historical precedents, such as LeT's exploitation of Ramzan for 26/11 planning. Yet the current campaign feels more institutionalised, with Army-LeT synergy suggesting state sponsorship.





India faces multifaceted risks: intensified LoC skirmishes, urban radicalisation, and cyber-hybrid attacks masked as jihadist initiatives. Intelligence fusion centres must prioritise real-time monitoring of Pakistani religious events.





Defence analysts warn of a 'new normal' in hybrid threats, where festivals become force multipliers. India's countermeasures should include diplomatic pressure on Pakistan's Eid enablers and enhanced border surveillance tech.





The Saeed lineage's endurance underscores LeT's resilience. Hafiz Talha's ascent, backed by military patrons, portends sustained proxy pressure unless international sanctions tighten.





As Eid cycles recur, so too will these provocations. India must recalibrate its hybrid warfare posture, blending kinetic deterrence with information dominance to neutralise this evolving menace.





News18







