



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Saturday evening.





This marked the fourth such discussion between the two leaders since the onset of the current conflict in the region. Jaishankar extended warm greetings for Nowruz and Eid, highlighting the cultural bonds between India and Iran.





The conversation focused on the latest developments in the ongoing conflict and their broader implications for the region. Minister Jaishankar later shared details on X, stating: “Spoke this evening to FM @araghchi of Iran. Conveyed greetings for Navroz and Eid. Our conversation was on the latest developments regarding the conflict. And its implications for the larger region.”





Earlier that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Modi conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings, expressing hopes that the festive season would usher in peace, stability, and prosperity across West Asia. This parallel engagement underscores India's sustained diplomatic outreach to Iran at a critical juncture.





Modi strongly condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region during his discussion with Pezeshkian. He warned that such actions not only threaten regional stability but also disrupt vital global supply chains, a concern amplified by India's reliance on energy imports through key maritime routes.





The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring secure shipping lanes. He appreciated Iran’s ongoing support for the safety and security of Indian nationals residing in the country, reflecting India's priority on protecting its diaspora amid volatility.





India has maintained a consistent stance of advocating dialogue and diplomacy with Iran since the conflict erupted. New Delhi has urged all parties to eschew escalation and return to negotiations, positioning itself as a voice for de-escalation in a polarised geopolitical landscape.





External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has repeatedly emphasised that “dialogue and diplomacy” offer the only viable path to easing tensions and resolving underlying issues. This approach aligns with India’s broader strategy of balancing relations with Iran, Israel, and other regional players while safeguarding its strategic interests.





The timing of these calls is noteworthy, coinciding with Nowruz—a Persian New Year celebration symbolising renewal—and Eid, which amplify messages of peace. For India, these festivals provide a cultural bridge to reinforce ties with Iran, a key partner in energy security, connectivity projects like the Chabahar Port, and counter-terrorism efforts.





The ongoing conflict, primarily involving exchanges between Israel and Iran-backed proxies such as Hezbollah and the Houthis, has heightened risks to international shipping in the Red Sea and Persian Gulf. India, with its heavy dependence on oil imports, views these disruptions as a direct threat to economic stability.





Modi’s reference to critical infrastructure attacks likely alludes to recent strikes on energy facilities and ports, which have ripple effects on global markets. India’s condemnation signals a firm position against actions that could spiral into wider confrontation, potentially drawing in major powers.





Jaishankar’s fourth conversation with Araghchi indicates a structured channel of communication, allowing for real-time assessments of the conflict’s trajectory. This frequency suggests deepening coordination between New Delhi and Tehran on regional security matters.





India’s diplomatic balancing act is evident: while maintaining strong ties with Iran, it has also engaged Israel and Gulf states. The Chabahar Port development, a flagship India-Iran project bypassing Pakistan, remains pivotal for access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, even as US sanctions complicate implementation.





These interactions come against a backdrop of India’s evacuation efforts, such as Operation Ajay, which repatriated over 1,400 nationals from Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war. Similar contingencies may be under discussion with Iran to ensure citizen safety.





Iran’s role in regional dynamics cannot be overstated. As a major oil producer and supporter of groups like Hamas and the Houthis, Tehran’s restraint—or lack thereof—could determine whether the conflict remains contained or expands. India’s appeals for diplomacy aim to influence this calculus.





Prime Minister Modi’s direct involvement elevates the signalling to the highest levels, reinforcing India’s credentials as a stabilising force in West Asia. This is crucial for New Delhi’s ambitions in the Global South and its push for a multipolar order.





Looking ahead, these engagements may pave the way for further high-level talks, potentially at multilateral forums like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), where India and Iran are members. Sustained dialogue could mitigate risks to India’s $150 billion-plus annual trade with the region.





EAM Jaishankar and PM Modi’s conversations reflect India’s proactive diplomacy: blending cultural goodwill with hard-nosed security concerns. By prioritising de-escalation and navigation freedoms, New Delhi seeks to protect its interests while championing peace in a volatile neighbourhood.





News18







