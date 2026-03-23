



HoverIT, a pioneering drone manufacturer based in Lucknow, has achieved a significant milestone by upgrading its indigenous Baaz drones directly at Indian Army forward locations.





This on-site enhancement underscores the company's commitment to bolstering operational readiness in high-altitude and tactically demanding environments.





The field modifications were executed swiftly to ensure immediate deployment, allowing in-service units to integrate battle-proven upgrades without logistical delays. Such adaptability highlights the growing synergy between private Indian firms and the military, particularly in forward areas where rapid response is critical.









Baaz drones stand out for their high-altitude performance, incorporating advanced anti-jamming systems that maintain reliable communication even in contested electromagnetic environments. With an impressive operational range of 15 kilometres and endurance exceeding 30 to 45 minutes, these UAVs excel in surveillance missions over rugged, challenging terrain.





These capabilities make the Baaz particularly suited to India's diverse border landscapes, from the icy heights of Ladakh to the forested hills along other strategic frontiers. The upgrades further refine endurance and sensor payloads, enhancing real-time intelligence gathering for ground troops.





HoverIT's systems have already proven their mettle in live military operations, transitioning seamlessly from testing phases to battlefield deployment. This field-proven track record instils confidence among operators, who can rely on the drones for persistent monitoring and tactical edge in dynamic combat scenarios.





As a key player in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, HoverIT exemplifies India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The firm's focus on indigenous UAV solutions directly supports the Indian Army's drive to improve situational awareness and combat effectiveness.





The on-site upgrades represent a paradigm shift in maintenance and modernisation, minimising downtime and maximising frontline utility. By conducting these enhancements at forward bases, HoverIT ensures that troops receive cutting-edge technology tailored to immediate operational needs.





This collaboration not only fortifies tactical performance but also accelerates feedback loops between developers and end-users. Lessons from the field directly inform future iterations, fostering iterative improvements in drone design and resilience.





In an era of evolving threats, such as those posed by adversarial drone swarms and electronic warfare, the Baaz's anti-jamming features provide a vital countermeasure. Its extended flight time enables prolonged loiter patterns, ideal for threat detection and target acquisition.





HoverIT's Lucknow roots align with national initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, positioning the firm as a vital contributor to India's defence ecosystem. The successful upgrades at forward locations signal a scalable model for rapid tech infusion across all services.





Looking ahead, this development could pave the way for broader adoption of field-upgradable UAVs, reducing dependency on distant supply chains. It enhances the Army's agility, ensuring that high-altitude units remain ahead in surveillance and reconnaissance dominance.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







