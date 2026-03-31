



Gulf allies of the United States, spearheaded by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are privately urging President Donald Trump to press on with the war against Iran.





They argue that a month of US-led bombing has not sufficiently weakened Tehran. Officials from the US, Gulf states, and Israel confirm these discussions, highlighting a shift from initial reservations to calls for escalation.





At the war's outset, these allies grumbled about inadequate notice of the US-Israeli strikes. They had warned of dire regional fallout, including economic shocks. Now, however, they view the conflict as a rare chance to dismantle Iran's clerical regime permanently. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain have conveyed that operations should not cease without major changes in Iranian leadership or behaviour.





Trump finds himself balancing claims of Iran's readiness to negotiate with threats of further intensification. Domestically, he struggles to maintain public backing amid over 3,000 deaths across the Middle East and global economic tremors. Yet he projects confidence in his Gulf partners' support, despite their initial hesitation.





On Air Force One, Trump boasted of widespread regional resolve. "Saudi Arabia's fighting back hard. Qatar is fighting back. UAE is fighting back. Kuwait's fighting back. Bahrain's fighting back," he declared. These nations host US bases launching strikes but have refrained from offensive actions themselves.





Support varies across the Gulf. Saudi Arabia and the UAE lead the hawkish charge, with the UAE reportedly pushing for a US ground invasion. Kuwait and Bahrain echo this preference. The UAE, battered by over 2,300 Iranian missile and drone attacks, grows increasingly frustrated as threats undermine its status as a secure trade and tourism hub.





In contrast, Oman and Qatar, traditional mediators with Iran, advocate diplomacy. Saudi leaders insist premature peace would yield no lasting security. They demand neutralisation of Iran's nuclear programme, ballistic missiles, proxy support, and threats to the Strait of Hormuz—through which 20% of global oil once flowed freely.





Emirati rhetoric has sharpened. Foreign Ministry minister of state Noura Al Kaabi wrote that Iran's missile barrages, trade disruptions, and proxy backing are intolerable. "We want a guarantee that this will never happen again," she asserted in The National. Such goals imply either radical reform in Tehran or regime change since the 1979 revolution.





White House officials stay mum on these talks, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio aligned with allies on ABC. He branded Iran's leaders "religious zealots" unfit for nuclear arms due to their apocalyptic outlook, noting universal neighbourly alarm.





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pressed White House contacts for deeper strikes on Iran's military and leadership. A source familiar with the exchanges says this serves long-term Gulf stability. Yet Riyadh worries about prolonged exposure of its oil infrastructure to Iranian retaliation.





Trump has praised Gulf "bravery," lauding the Crown Prince as a "Warrior" at a Saudi-backed Miami event. He acknowledged their pre-war doubts but credits them with full alignment after Iran's salvos. He contrasts this with NATO's reluctance.





Gulf states have not joined offensive operations, perhaps to avoid airspace clutter. Early mishaps included Kuwaiti friendly fire downing three US F-15E jets—crews ejected safely—and a KC-135 crash in Iraq killing six Americans. Only the UAE and Bahrain hold formal Israeli ties, complicating coordination.





Iran threatens neighbours' infrastructure, like desalination plants, if Trump targets its power grid over the Hormuz blockade deadline of 6 April. Analyst Yasmine Farouk of the International Crisis Group notes hesitation stems from unclear US aims and trust deficits. A major attack on a Gulf state could prompt their direct involvement.





Related escalations include US bunker-buster strikes on Isfahan, shared by Trump online, and a high-risk plan to seize Iran's uranium, under his review. Netanyahu hails a war "turning point." These pressures underscore the Gulf's pivotal role in shaping the conflict's trajectory.





The stakes extend to India's interests, given its reliance on Gulf oil and Strait shipping lanes. Disruptions have spiked energy prices, testing New Delhi's strategic balancing with Tehran and Sunni powers. As a defence analyst, monitoring indigenous missile defences and QUAD alignments gains urgency amid hypersonic threats.





AP







