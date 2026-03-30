



US President Donald Trump has described the current situation in Iran as a "big day," amid claims that American military strikes have devastated key Iranian assets. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the US military, which he called the "finest and most lethal in the World," had destroyed many long-sought-after targets in the country. He concluded with "God bless you all! President DJT."





Speaking earlier to reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to Joint Base Andrews, Trump claimed that Iran's entire Navy and Air Force had been neutralised, along with most of its missile arsenal.





He suggested this overwhelming success had left Iran resorting to feeble missile attacks that were merely "sputtering." These assertions mark a bold escalation in rhetoric following recent US actions against Iranian military infrastructure.





Trump hinted strongly at regime change, referring to a "new group of people" in Iran who were "acting very reasonably." He described this as "truly regime change," contrasting it with the previous leadership. When pressed on the status of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son—amid unconfirmed reports of the Supreme Leader's death—Trump replied ambiguously, saying, "We think he may be... alive, but he's obviously very seriously in trouble. Really, he's seriously wounded."





The US has reportedly sent a 15-point peace plan to Iran, which Trump said had received broad acceptance. He noted that Iran had conceded "most of the points," with only a few additional demands pending. To demonstrate sincerity, Iran allegedly dispatched 20 boatloads of oil as a "sign of respect," following an initial gift of 10 boatloads mentioned days earlier. Trump described these shipments as "presents," with the latest set to begin moving tomorrow.





These developments come amid ongoing high-level talks, both direct and indirect, which Trump characterised as "very good meetings" yielding important concessions. The oil transfers underscore Iran's apparent willingness to de-escalate, even as US naval assets remain deployed in the region—more than necessary, according to Trump, given the diminished Iranian threat.





From Tehran's perspective, however, the narrative differs sharply. Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the United States and Israel of plotting a "ground invasion" disguised as diplomatic overtures. Speaking on Sunday, as quoted by state media Press TV, he warned that the 15-point list sought what the US had failed to achieve through warfare. Iran's forces, he insisted, stood ready, and the nation would never submit to humiliation.





Ghalibaf's defiant stance highlights the chasm between Washington and Tehran. While Trump portrays a path to peace through military dominance and negotiation, Iranian leaders frame US demands as coercive aggression. This tension risks further instability in the Middle East, where proxy conflicts and oil routes remain flashpoints.





The sequence of events began with US strikes targeting Iran's naval, air, and missile capabilities—assets long pursued in intelligence operations. Trump's comments suggest these operations, executed in just days, have crippled Iran's offensive posture. Independent verification remains elusive, but satellite imagery and regional reports indicate significant damage to ports and airbases.





Regime change speculation has intensified following unconfirmed reports of leadership casualties. Khamenei's potential incapacitation could fracture Iran's power structure, paving the way for the "new group" Trump referenced. Mojtaba Khamenei, his son and a possible successor, has vanished from public view, fuelling uncertainty.





Economically, the oil shipments represent a pragmatic Iranian concession. Valued potentially in billions, these deliveries could stabilise global markets amid fears of supply disruptions. They also signal Tehran's prioritisation of survival over ideology, at least temporarily.





Broader implications extend to US allies. Israel, implicated by Ghalibaf, has bolstered its defences, while Gulf states watch warily. Trump's deal-making approach—blending force with incentives—echoes his past foreign policy, but faces scrutiny over long-term viability.





As shipments commence and talks continue, the world awaits clarity on Iran's internal dynamics. Will the "new regime" deliver lasting peace, or is this a prelude to deeper conflict? The coming days will test these fragile overtures.





ANI







