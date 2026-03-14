Iran's representative to India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, has emphasised the profound historical friendship between Tehran and New Delhi, tracing its roots back over five thousand years.





This bond, he explained in an exclusive interview with ANI on 14 March 2026, stems from deep cultural, civilisational, philosophical, and spiritual connections between the two nations.





Ilahi highlighted the personal affinity of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for India, noting that Khamenei's first book was a two-volume work dedicated to the country.





This literary endeavour, according to Ilahi, underscores Khamenei's love for India and his repeated insistence on fostering stronger collaboration and cooperation between the two powers.





Even Khamenei's son echoed these sentiments, Ilahi recounted, praising Indians as loyal, honest, kind, smart, and inherently good people during their meetings.





Iran harbours no desire for conflict or problems in its relationship with India, Ilahi affirmed, expressing confidence that the longstanding ties, free of any inherent discord, will endure.





These remarks come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia, where US-Israeli strikes have resulted in the killing of the 86-year-old Ayatollah Khamenei.





The current conflict, which erupted on 28 February 2026, pits Israel and the United States against Iran, intensifying regional instability in the Gulf.





In the same interview, Ilahi categorically rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that Tehran is seeking negotiations amid the worsening crisis.





Iran has no intention of negotiating with Washington at present, he declared, citing repeated betrayals where the US initiated attacks even during prior talks.





"We were negotiating twice, and they attacked us," Ilahi stated, underscoring Tehran's unwillingness to submit to its adversaries.





Drawing on historical precedent, he referenced Iran's eight-year war with Iraq, affirming that the nation is prepared to sustain the current conflict indefinitely—even for five years if necessary.





Iranian streets, Ilahi observed, are filled with citizens chanting for retaliation, ready to sacrifice blood but resolute in defending their land.





Tehran has made repeated efforts to avert escalation, Ilahi noted, including appeals to neighbouring countries to prevent further war in a region already strained by conflict.





The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has voiced grave concern over the unfolding crisis, warning of its threat to global peace and security.





In a post on X, Guterres highlighted the immense civilian suffering and called for immediate de-escalation through dialogue, insisting that diplomacy is the sole path forward.





Ilahi's statements from New Delhi thus blend affirmations of Indo-Iranian amity with a firm stance on regional hostilities, as the world watches the volatile situation in West Asia.





ANI







