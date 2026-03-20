



India’s consideration of joining either the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) or the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) marks a significant inflection point in its long-term airpower strategy.





The Indian Air Force, already grappling with a shortfall of squadrons, is acutely aware that delays in the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the retirement of legacy fighters have created a widening gap against China’s rapidly advancing stealth aviation.





With Beijing fielding two operational stealth fighters and testing sixth-generation prototypes, New Delhi’s planners are keen to avoid a scenario where AMCA induction in the mid-2030s leaves India technologically behind just as sixth-generation systems begin to dominate global air combat.





The GCAP, led by the United Kingdom, Italy, and Japan, offers India a pathway into a program that is targeting operational readiness by the mid-2030s. Its emphasis on artificial intelligence, adaptive propulsion, and sensor fusion aligns with India’s doctrinal shift toward network-centric warfare.





The program’s industrial structure, which allows sovereign control over critical subsystems while pooling resources for unified architecture, dovetails with India’s insistence on domestic industry participation.





Japan’s earlier outreach to India on joint technology development provides a precedent, while the program’s openness to external partners such as Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia signals flexibility in expanding its industrial base.





By contrast, the FCAS, spearheaded by France and Germany with Spain as a partner, is aiming for service entry around 2040. Its architecture is ambitious, integrating a next-generation fighter with remote carrier drones and a combat cloud spanning multiple domains.





However, persistent disputes over intellectual property rights, leadership roles, and industrial workshare have slowed progress. Germany’s flirtation with GCAP underscores the fragility of FCAS’s internal cohesion. For India, the attraction lies in its strong defence ties with France, particularly through Rafale procurement and engine collaboration, which could ease integration into FCAS if governance issues are resolved.





India’s evaluation of these programs is not merely about aircraft acquisition but about embedding itself within a future combat ecosystem. The Indian Air Force is restructuring to incorporate unmanned combat aerial vehicles, swarm systems, and space-based assets, with plans for a constellation of over 100 military satellites under a dedicated Space Command.





Operational doctrine has already been revised to treat space as a core domain, reflecting the multi-domain nature of future warfare. In this context, participation in GCAP or FCAS would provide India with access to advanced technologies, interoperability with leading air forces, and a hedge against the limitations of pursuing an entirely indigenous sixth-generation project.





Financial considerations are equally pressing. The AMCA program, funded at ₹15,000 crore for initial development, already relies on imported engines with plans for co-development of higher-thrust variants.





Scaling up to a sixth-generation fighter independently would demand resources on a scale that even the United States finds challenging. By joining a consortium, India can share costs, accelerate timelines, and secure industrial workshare, while ensuring that its domestic aerospace sector gains exposure to cutting-edge technologies.





How This Will Benefit India?





India awaits deliveries of its fourth-generation TEJAS MK-1A fighters while developing the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), with three private firms shortlisted for prototypes. The Indian Air Force (IAF) operates only 29 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.

Only the United States, China, and Russia currently develop sixth-generation stealth fighters, featuring superior stealth, enhanced AI, and seamless UAV integration.

Such collaboration would accelerate access to sixth-generation advancements, including combat cloud networking, advanced propulsion, and stealth, aligning with India’s self-reliance goals through balanced domestic and international efforts.

India monitors disputes in Europe’s FCAS project. Joining either initiative would position India among a select group shaping future air combat, prioritising AMCA while eyeing the next technological leap.





India’s decision will hinge on balancing timelines, industrial participation, and strategic autonomy. GCAP offers earlier entry and a more flexible industrial framework, while FCAS provides continuity with France but suffers from internal disputes and later timelines.





Either choice reflects India’s determination to avoid a capability gap in the 2035–2040 window, when sixth-generation systems will define air superiority. In doing so, India signals its intent to remain a credible airpower in Asia, capable of deterring China and sustaining operational dominance in multi-domain, high-intensity combat environments.





With Input From Agencies







