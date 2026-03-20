



The Indian Air Force has established the Directorate of Aerospace Design (DAD), a specialised unit poised to revolutionise indigenous aerospace development. This new directorate serves as a pivotal bridge between the military, industry, research and development institutions, and academia. By fostering seamless collaboration, DAD aims to pinpoint niche technologies with high potential for defence applications.





At its core, DAD's mandate involves identifying cutting-edge aerospace technologies that can be adapted into home-grown war-fighting solutions.





These efforts align closely with India's broader push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, emphasising the conversion of conceptual innovations into deployable assets. The directorate will play a crucial role in scouting emerging domains such as advanced materials, propulsion systems, and sensor fusion.





A key enabler for DAD is the recently published Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Policy, meticulously aligned with Mission Gyan Shakti. This policy framework incentivises knowledge sharing and protects innovations arising from collaborative endeavours. It ensures that intellectual capital generated through public-private partnerships remains safeguarded while accelerating technology transfer to frontline capabilities.





Mission Gyan Shakti, a cornerstone of the IAF's modernisation strategy, underscores the importance of domain-specific knowledge in aerospace design. The IPR policy dovetails with this mission by streamlining the protection and commercialisation of indigenous designs. This alignment is expected to mitigate historical bottlenecks in technology indigenisation, empowering designers within the IAF to innovate without external dependencies.





Complementing DAD's formation is the remarkable success of innovation pipelines like iDEX, Technology Development Fund (TDF), and Make procedures. These initiatives have collectively generated ₹13,000 crore in business opportunities for Indian industry. iDEX, in particular, has catalysed over 100 challenges, nurturing start-ups and MSMEs to deliver prototypes for UAVs, AI-driven systems, and electronic warfare solutions.





The TDF scheme, administered by DRDO, has channelled funds into high-risk, high-reward projects, yielding breakthroughs in hypersonic materials and quantum sensors relevant to IAF needs. Meanwhile, the Make category under Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 has prioritised private sector involvement, resulting in contracts for next-generation avionics and missile sub-systems.





This ₹13,000 crore milestone reflects a paradigm shift from import reliance to a vibrant domestic ecosystem. Over 75% of recent IAF procurements now incorporate indigenous content, with DAD set to elevate this further by integrating niche tech into platforms like Tejas Mk2 and future sixth-generation fighters.





DAD's industry interactions will extend to giants like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Tata Advanced Systems, and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), alongside agile start-ups from the iDEX league. Academia, including IITs and IISc, will contribute through joint labs focused on computational fluid dynamics and stealth coatings.





R&D partnerships under DAD will target dual-use technologies, such as reusable launch vehicles adaptable for ISR drones. This approach mirrors global best practices, akin to the US DARPA model, but tailored to India's Atmanirbhar ethos.





DAD could drive projects like indigenous AESA radars for Sukhoi Su-30MKI upgrades and AI-optimised swarm drones. With ₹13,000 crore already unlocked, projections suggest a tripling of business volume by 2030, bolstering India's strategic autonomy.





This initiative exemplifies the IAF's commitment to technological sovereignty, ensuring that niche aerospace innovations translate into decisive warfighting edges.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







