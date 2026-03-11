India's Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, has articulated a significant doctrinal shift in the nation's military strategy, moving from a reactive stance to one of proactive deterrence. Speaking at the 21st Higher Defence Management Course in Hyderabad's College of Defence Management, he drew pivotal lessons from Operation Sindoor to underscore this evolution.





The address, delivered on Tuesday, highlighted how the Indian Army now stands on the threshold of a transformative era. This new phase is characterised by advanced technological integration, enhanced organisational flexibility, and a strong emphasis on self-reliance in defence capabilities.





A defence release issued on Wednesday quoted General Dwivedi as emphasising the Army's adaptation to modern warfare paradigms. He stressed the imperative to master multi-domain operations, where land, sea, air, space, and cyber realms converge seamlessly.





Data-centric warfare emerged as a cornerstone of his vision. The Army Chief advocated leveraging vast data streams for real-time decision-making, predicting enemy movements, and optimising resource deployment on the battlefield.





Unmanned systems, including drones and autonomous vehicles, were flagged as game-changers. General Dwivedi urged their rapid integration to reduce human risk while amplifying operational reach and precision in contested environments.





He introduced the concept of "battlefield equalisers"—innovative technologies designed to neutralise the numerical or qualitative edges held by superior adversaries. These must complement traditional "battlefield winners" like firepower and manoeuvre to maintain parity.





Adaptation and innovation, he asserted, are not mere options but essential for enduring operational superiority. The Army Chief positioned change management as a strategic imperative, demanding institutional agility amid rapid geopolitical shifts.





Officers were encouraged to cultivate five key dimensions of thinking: creative, critical, systems, cognitive, and imaginative. These cognitive tools would drive problem-solving, foster adaptability, and spark breakthroughs in defence strategy.





General Dwivedi referenced the full spectrum of warfare evolution, spanning five generations from conventional battles to hybrid conflicts. He insisted that future victories demand fighting all these layers simultaneously through an integrated, multi-domain framework.





Grey-zone warfare—sub-threshold actions short of outright war, such as proxy militancy or cyber incursions—requires vigilant comprehension. From commanding officers to the Army Chief, every leader must grasp its nuances to counter insidious threats effectively.





Human resource optimisation formed another pillar of his address. With officer shortages persisting, he called for empowering Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) to assume greater tactical leadership, thereby strengthening unit cohesion and battlefield responsiveness.





Concrete examples of proactive restructuring included the raising of the Bhairav Battalion, an elite formation tailored for high-stakes operations along the Indo-Pak border. Similarly, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Brigade exemplifies the Army's forward-leaning posture against asymmetric challenges.





In a subsequent interaction with College of Defence Management faculty and international delegates from partner nations, General Dwivedi delved into strategic management, leadership cultivation, and resource efficiency. These exchanges reinforced global best practices in defence administration.





He praised the institution's role in moulding strategic leaders, advancing tri-service integration, and bolstering India's overall defence readiness. Through higher defence management education, the College continues to nurture the intellectual capital vital for national security.





This vision aligns with India's broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence, signalling a military poised for assertive deterrence amid volatile regional dynamics.





