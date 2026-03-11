



Digantara, the Bangalore-based pioneer in space situational awareness (SSA), has secured a significant contract from Thailand's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).





This agreement marks a pivotal step in enhancing Thailand's capabilities to monitor satellites and space debris in orbit.





The partnership underscores Digantara's accelerating footprint across the Asia-Pacific region. It follows closely on the heels of a contract awarded in February 2026 by Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), signalling the startup's rising prominence in regional space security.





At its core, the collaboration aims to fortify Thailand's SSA framework. Digantara will deploy its advanced space- and ground-based sensing infrastructure, integrating data from its proprietary SCOT (Space Camera for Object Tracking) satellites with sophisticated AI-driven analytics.





This technological infusion promises unprecedented visibility into orbital environments. By processing vast datasets in real time, the system will enable precise tracking of objects, mitigating collision risks and supporting sustainable space operations.





Thailand's strategic objectives align seamlessly with this initiative. The contract bolsters the safety and longevity of its burgeoning space assets, amid growing congestion in low Earth orbit and escalating debris threats.





GISTDA's National Space Data Center (NSDC) stands to benefit immensely. The enhanced surveillance will integrate into NSDC's operations, elevating Thailand's role in regional space governance and data-sharing consortia.





Digantara's credentials are impeccable, backed by its recent $50 million Series B funding round. This capital infusion has turbocharged its expansion, enabling deployment of SCOT constellations and ground sensor networks tailored for SSA demands.





The SCOT satellites represent a cornerstone of Digantara's arsenal. These agile platforms capture high-resolution imagery of orbital objects, feeding into AI models that predict trajectories and detect anomalies with remarkable accuracy.





On the ground, Digantara's sensor arrays complement satellite data, creating a multi-layered observational architecture. This fusion yields comprehensive threat assessments, vital for nations navigating the militarisation of space.





For Thailand, the timing is opportune. As GISTDA ramps up its space programme, including Earth observation and communication satellites, robust SSA becomes indispensable to safeguard investments and comply with international norms.





This deal exemplifies India's soft power in space technology. Digantara, rooted in Bangalore's vibrant aerospace ecosystem, exemplifies the 'Make in India' ethos, exporting indigenous innovations to strategic partners.





Regionally, it fosters deeper Indo-Thai space cooperation. Amid shared concerns over space debris from tests by neighbours like China and India, such alliances promote transparency and collective resilience.





Digantara's trajectory mirrors Asia's space ambitions. With players like Singapore and now Thailand on board, the firm is positioning itself as the go-to SSA provider, potentially influencing ASEAN-wide standards.





Challenges persist, however. Orbital congestion, driven by mega-constellations like Starlink, demands scalable solutions. Digantara's AI edge positions it well, but interoperability with global catalogues like those from the US Space Force remains key.





Looking ahead, this contract could herald more. GISTDA's NSDC upgrades may evolve into a regional hub, with Digantara at the helm, fostering data exchanges across Southeast Asia.





In essence, Digantara's GISTDA pact not only elevates Thailand's space posture but cements Bangalore's status as a global SSA nexus, driving sustainable orbits for all.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







