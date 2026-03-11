



The Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) in Hyderabad has marked a significant milestone in India's defence self-reliance by transferring critical steel manufacturing technologies to key industrial partners.





These advancements focus on specialised steels essential for naval vessel construction, enhancing the Indian Navy's capabilities with indigenous, high-performance materials.





Among the technologies transferred is the manufacturing process for DMR 249A steel sheets, with thicknesses ranging from 3.15 to 10 mm, produced via the coil route for naval applications. This technology has been handed over to two prominent partners: Bokaro Steel Plant in Bokaro, under Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), and JSW Steel Ltd. in Mumbai.





Building on this, DMRL has also transferred the technology for producing DMR 249A steel plates in thicknesses of 10 to 20 mm, again tailored for naval use. JSW Steel Ltd. in Mumbai is the recipient, enabling scalable production that meets exacting naval standards.





For thicker variants, the laboratory has authorised the manufacture of DMR 249A steel plates ranging from 21 to 40 mm in thickness. This process has been transferred to Bhilai Steel Plant in Bhilai and Rourkela Steel Plant in Rourkela, both under SAIL, through a combined methodology that optimises efficiency.





These three DMR 249A technologies collectively provide a robust and reliable material solution. They adhere strictly to demanding dimensional, physical, and metallurgical specifications required for building advanced naval vessels, from hulls to structural components.





In a complementary development, DMRL has transferred the technology for manufacturing DMR-1700 steel forgings, forged feedstock, and mill forms such as sheets and plates for broader defence applications. This is via the ingot route and has been licensed to Saarloha Advanced Materials, expanding its utility beyond naval uses.





DMR 249A steel, renowned for its superior weldability, toughness, and corrosion resistance in marine environments, plays a pivotal role in constructing warships, submarines, and auxiliary vessels. Its development by DMRL addresses long-standing challenges in sourcing high-quality armour and structural steels domestically.





The coil route for thinner sheets ensures cost-effective, high-volume production, ideal for extensive decking and panelling. Meanwhile, the plate technologies cater to high-stress areas like keels and bulkheads, where thickness and strength are paramount.





The combined process at Bhilai and Rourkela Steel Plants exemplifies collaborative innovation within SAIL, pooling expertise to master complex thermomechanical processing. This not only boosts output but also refines quality control for defence-grade consistency.





DMR-1700, with its exceptional high-strength properties, suits forged components in tanks, artillery, and aerospace structures. Its ingot-based production allows for large-scale forgings, reducing import dependency on exotic alloys.





These transfers align with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, fostering public-private partnerships in defence metallurgy. DMRL's role as a DRDO laboratory underscores its commitment to translating R&D into industrial reality.





By empowering entities like SAIL plants, JSW Steel, and Saarloha, DMRL ensures a steady supply chain for naval indigenisation programmes, such as Project 17A frigates and future submarines. This mitigates risks from global supply disruptions.





The technologies incorporate advanced heat treatment, alloying, and non-destructive testing protocols, guaranteeing performance under extreme pressures, temperatures, and saltwater exposure.





Economically, these indigenisations cut costs by up to 30-40% compared to imports, while creating skilled jobs in steel processing and quality assurance. DMRL's ongoing support includes technical know-how transfer, prototype validation, and certification assistance, ensuring seamless scale-up.





Looking ahead, these efforts position Indian industry to meet escalating demands from naval expansions, including aircraft carriers and blue-water capabilities.





Such innovations not only fortify national security but also elevate India's stature in global metallurgy, paving the way for exports.





