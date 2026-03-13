



Analysis reveals that Iran has damaged at least 17 American sites across the Middle East in response to a US-Israeli assault on its territory.





The strikes, involving drones and missiles, have targeted embassies, military bases, and air defence infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of US soldiers.





The New York Times conducted this assessment using high-resolution commercial satellite imagery, corroborated social media videos, and official statements from both US authorities and Iranian state media. These attacks underscore Iran's greater preparedness for war than many in the Trump administration had foreseen, according to US military officials.





Iran has unleashed thousands of missiles and drones against US and allied military installations throughout the region. While the US and its partners claim to have intercepted the majority, at least 11 American bases or facilities—nearly half of all such sites in the area—have sustained damage.





The conflict erupted on 28 February, when Iran struck several key US facilities on the first day. Targets included Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Buehring in Kuwait, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US outpost in the Middle East.





A video from 1 March captures an Iranian drone exploding at Camp Buehring, though no casualties occurred in that incident. Quantifying the total damage remains challenging due to the scale of operations.





A Pentagon evaluation, shared with Congress last week, estimates the cost of a single strike on the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain at around $200 million. This highlights the financial toll even from isolated hits.





On 1 March, an Iranian drone hit a personnel structure at Kuwait's Shuaiba port, killing six US service members. Another soldier died the same day in a strike on a US base in Saudi Arabia, raising the confirmed death toll to seven, as reported by the Pentagon.





Although the frequency of Iranian attacks has diminished since the initial barrage, strikes persist. Bases such as Al Udeid, Ali Al Salem, Al Dhafra, Camp Buehring, and the 5th Fleet headquarters have been hit multiple times.





Iranian missiles have reached as far as Turkey. On 4 March, NATO forces intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at Incirlik Air Base, which houses a significant US Air Force presence. Iran's military denied responsibility.





A second Iranian missile breached Turkish airspace on Monday and was downed by NATO, per a Turkish defence ministry statement. These incidents illustrate the broadening geographic scope of the retaliation.





Among the most expensive losses are those to US air defence systems safeguarding interests across the Middle East. Iran has methodically attacked radar and communications assets, including elements of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which relies on radar for tracking and intercepting threats.





Satellite imagery from Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan—a vital US Air Force hub—shows intact radar equipment on the base's southern edge before the war. Two days later, severe damage is evident to what appears to be an air defence sensor.





Military procurement records suggest a single such radar unit costs up to $500 million. On 28 February, a drone strike on the 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, damaged a radome, the protective dome for radar and communications gear, as shown in video footage.





Gulf states have acquired US-made air defence systems, deploying them near vital assets like oil refineries. These radars integrate with US networks, creating an extensive sensor grid for American forces.





Iran has struck sites with recently observed equipment, such as one near Al Ruwais in the UAE. Pre-war imagery reveals a mobile THAAD unit beside storage buildings; post-strike photos show heavy damage to the structures, though it is unconfirmed if the THAAD was present.





Near Umm Dahal in Qatar, the AN/FPS-132 long-range radar—costing $1.1 billion and covering a 3,000-mile radius for early warnings—appears to have suffered structural harm to its primary array, per satellite analysis.





The precise impact on US air defence and communications remains uncertain. Michael Eisenstadt of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy notes that repairing or replacing these radars will prove arduous.





Seth G Jones, president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, argues the damage is unlikely to cripple US operations significantly. He points to redundancies in intelligence gathering, from land radars and aircraft to space-based systems.





Iran has also hit diplomatic targets, including the US consulate in Dubai, UAE, and embassies in Kuwait City and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, prompting temporary shutdowns. No injuries were reported from these assaults.





On Saturday, rockets targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad, though responsibility and damage levels are unclear, excluding it from the Times' count of 17 sites.





Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, reported on Saturday that Iranian ballistic missile launches have fallen 90 per cent and drone attacks 83 per cent since day one. Even so, strikes on American targets continue unabated across the region.





Agencies







