



The Indian Army's Southern Command has successfully concluded a pivotal 13-day exercise named 'Amogh Jwala' at the Babina Field Firing Ranges in Uttar Pradesh. Launched on 6 March, the drill reached its climax on Wednesday, showcasing the force's prowess in technology-driven mechanised warfare within a complex multi-domain environment.





Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, attended the culmination event. He praised the participating troops for their exemplary professionalism, operational excellence, and unwavering battle readiness, as detailed in an official Army release.





Lieutenant General Seth emphasised that the seamless absorption of advanced technologies, alongside joint operations and integration across domains, forms the bedrock of a nimble, adaptable, and combat-effective force. This approach enables dominance in the modern battlespace throughout the spectrum of multi-domain operations.





'Amogh Jwala' rigorously tested innovative operational concepts, refined force structures, and updated procedures tailored to contemporary warfare demands. It highlighted the coordinated deployment of mechanised units with attack helicopters, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone measures, and network-centric battlefield platforms, all underpinned by a resilient command and control framework.





High-tempo mechanised manoeuvres took centre stage, featuring synchronised fire-and-manoeuvre tactics. Real-time surveillance and target acquisition via drones ensured precision, while the integration of cutting-edge battlefield technologies amplified effectiveness across land, air, cyber, space, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and electronic warfare (EW) domains.





This exercise aligns with India's broader push towards self-reliance in defence under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat. By validating indigenous systems—such as upgraded T-90 tanks, BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles, and homegrown UAVs—it underscores the Army's transition from legacy platforms to a tech-infused, future-ready posture amid regional security challenges.





The drill's multi-domain focus reflects global trends in hybrid warfare, where adversaries blend conventional strikes with cyber intrusions and drone swarms. For the Indian Army, 'Amogh Jwala' serves as a critical validation of its Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) and brigade-level formations, enhancing interoperability with the Indian Air Force and other services.





Precision engagements during the exercise demonstrated lethal fire support from systems like the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers and loitering munitions, integrated with ISR feeds for minimal collateral damage. Counter-drone grids neutralised simulated threats, proving resilience against proliferated low-cost UAVs seen in recent conflicts.





Network-enabled operations highlighted robust data links and AI-driven decision tools, enabling commanders to process vast sensor inputs in real time. This technological edge positions the Army to counter peer adversaries along volatile borders, including potential two-front scenarios.





Lieutenant General Seth's presence signals high-level endorsement, likely paving the way for similar drills across commands. 'Amogh Jwala' not only boosts troop confidence but also informs procurement priorities, favouring private sector innovations from firms like Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Electronics Limited.





As India accelerates military modernisation, exercises like this bridge doctrinal evolution with hardware upgrades. They affirm the Army's readiness to project power decisively, deterring aggression while fostering jointness essential for theatre-level operations.





The successful culmination reinforces the Southern Command's role in nurturing mechanised excellence, with lessons disseminated army-wide to refine training syllabi and operational protocols.





PTI







