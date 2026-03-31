



India’s Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is embarking on an ambitious modernisation drive, partnering closely with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) to integrate cutting-edge digital technologies and low-carbon alternative fuels into its expanding fleet.





This collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency, bolster cybersecurity, and prepare vessels for a sustainable future amid rising maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean region.





The ICG, responsible for maritime defence, search and rescue, and environmental protection, currently operates a diverse fleet of over 150 vessels, including offshore patrol vessels, fast patrol vessels, and specialised craft.





Of these, 22 are classed by IRS, ensuring compliance with international standards for safety and performance. As the fleet grows to meet demands from piracy, smuggling, and disaster response, retrofitting and new builds must incorporate forward-looking technologies.





IRS plays a pivotal role in this transformation, supervising vessel refits and maintaining comprehensive data through its online reporting system. This digital backbone allows real-time tracking of maintenance histories, performance metrics, and compliance records, laying the groundwork for broader digitalisation across ICG operations.





A key focus is the adoption of autonomous systems. IRS experts are exploring unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and semi-autonomous capabilities that could revolutionise surveillance and patrol missions. These technologies promise reduced crew requirements, extended endurance, and enhanced situational awareness in contested waters, drawing lessons from global navies like the US and Singapore.





Cybersecurity emerges as a critical priority, given the increasing connectivity of modern vessels. IRS is advising on robust protocols to protect against cyber threats, including ransomware and state-sponsored hacks that could disrupt command and control. This is especially vital as ICG vessels integrate AI-driven navigation and sensor fusion, making them prime targets in hybrid warfare scenarios.





On the energy front, the partnership delves into alternative fuels to decarbonise operations. IRS research examines retrofitting existing hulls for biofuels, hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol, while designing new vessels with dual-fuel systems. Such adaptations align with India’s net-zero ambitions by 2070 and reduce reliance on fossil fuels vulnerable to supply disruptions.





The initiative gained momentum at a technical seminar on 19 March 2026, attended by senior ICG and IRS officials. Domain experts presented on maritime digitalisation trends, autonomous navigation implications, cybersecurity frameworks, and alternative fuel viability. Discussions highlighted pilot projects, such as fuel-cell powered patrol boats and blockchain-secured data logs.





This collaboration builds on IRS’s long-standing relationship with ICG, which has supervised major refits for vessels like the Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels. Data from these projects informs predictive maintenance models, potentially slashing downtime by 20-30% through machine learning analytics.





Broader strategic context underscores the urgency. India faces escalating maritime tensions with neighbours, prompting ICG expansion under the Maritime Capability Perspective Plan. Digital twins—virtual replicas of vessels for simulation—and IoT sensors for real-time health monitoring are under evaluation to optimise fleet readiness.





Alternative fuels research addresses practical challenges like storage and bunkering infrastructure. IRS is assessing cryogenic systems for liquid hydrogen and modular tanks for ammonia, with feasibility studies for Indian shipyards like Mazagon Dock and Garden Reach.





Successful implementation could position ICG as a regional leader in green maritime defence. Early wins might include hybrid-electric fast interceptors, blending batteries with biofuels for low-emission high-speed operations. International partnerships, such as with DNV and Lloyd’s Register, provide technical blueprints.





Challenges remain, including high upfront costs, crew retraining for digital interfaces, and regulatory harmonisation under IMO guidelines. Yet, government initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and the Sagarmala program offer funding and indigenous manufacturing impetus.





The 30 March 2026 announcement signals a proactive stance. By blending digital innovation with sustainable propulsion, ICG aims to safeguard India’s 7,500 km coastline and exclusive economic zone more effectively, projecting power in an era of technological disruption.





Agencies







