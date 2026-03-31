



India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has received a budget allocation of ₹10,397 Crores—approximately $1.09 billion—for the financial year 2026-27. This funding targets various missions and developmental activities under the 'Space Technology' category, reported WION.





A key highlight is the procurement and induction of semi-cryogenic rocket engines to boost the payload capacity of ISRO's most powerful launch vehicle, the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM-3).





The decision stems from ISRO's lack of a proven, flight-ready semi-cryogenic engine. These engines use rocket-grade kerosene, which can be stored at ambient temperatures, combined with super-cooled liquid oxygen kept below -150 degrees Celsius.





A recent report by India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology explicitly mentions funds earmarked for this purpose, aiming to expedite enhancements to the LVM-3's lifting capability.





ISRO’s LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark‑3) can place up to about 4.2 tons of payload into Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO). This makes it India’s most capable operational rocket for heavy communications satellites and other missions requiring geostationary placement.





The RD‑191 semi‑cryogenic engine, for instance, when integrated into ISRO’s LVM3, is expected to boost its Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) payload capacity from the current 4.2 tons to nearly 6.5–7 tons. This upgrade is vital as global competition in the space sector intensifies.





Reports since 2023 have speculated on ISRO acquiring Russia's RD-191 semi-cryogenic engine. Russia has long been a strategic partner in India's space, defence, and nuclear programs. The RD-191 powers the first stage of Russia's Angara rocket family, delivering thrust of about 192 tons with high reliability demonstrated in multiple flights.





The Parliamentary report, spanning over 60 pages, references the semi-cryogenic procurement several times but does not disclose the specific engine variant or supplier country. This marks the first official public confirmation of budgeted funds for such an acquisition, signalling a pragmatic shift from full indigenous development.





India has been developing its own semi-cryogenic engine, the SE-2000, under the Indian Space Propulsion System Centre. However, progress has been slow, with full flight qualification potentially years away. Challenges include mastering kerosene-LOX combustion at scale, ensuring throttleability, and achieving restart capabilities in vacuum.





Procuring foreign engines offers a quicker path to capability enhancement. The RD-191, for instance, uses an open-cycle staged combustion cycle, providing superior specific impulse compared to solid or earth-storable liquid engines. Its kerosene fuel offers higher density than cryogenic hydrogen, simplifying storage and reducing boil-off losses.





This move fits into ISRO's broader strategy for LVM-3 evolution. Future variants, like LVM-3-M1 with semi-cryo boosters, could support Gaganyaan crewed missions and heavier payloads for the NavIC navigation constellation. It also positions India better in the commercial launch market against rivals like SpaceX and Ariane.





Budget constraints have historically delayed ISRO's engine programs. The 2026-27 allocation underscores government priority on space technology amid rising private sector involvement through IN-SPACe. Yet, dependency on imports raises questions about technology transfer and long-term self-reliance.





Russia's RD-191 has proven robust, with over a dozen successful tests and flights since 2014. Each engine features a single combustion chamber, gimballing nozzles for steering, and advanced turbo-pumps. Adapting it for LVM-3 would require integration with ISRO's existing avionics and structures, much like past adaptations of licensed foreign tech such as the Vikas engine from the French Viking design.





Critics argue that buying off-the-shelf engines might sideline indigenous efforts like SE-2000, which targets 200 tonnes of thrust. Proponents counter that proven hardware accelerates mission timelines, buying time for indigenous alternatives. ISRO's history with licensed international technology supports this hybrid approach.





The procurement aligns with India's push for next-generation launchers like the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). Semi-cryo engines bridge the gap between current cryogenic upper stages and reusable systems under development. Successful induction could enable LVM-3 to capture more international launch contracts.





Geopolitically, closer India-Russia space ties counterbalance Western sanctions on Moscow. Joint ventures like the Gaganyaan training in Russia exemplify this. However, US ITAR restrictions could complicate any indirect involvement if dual-use tech is considered.





ISRO's budget reflects optimism post-Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 successes. The semi-cryo funds, though a fraction of the total, could yield outsized impacts. Monitoring integration trials at Mahendragiri or Sriharikota will be crucial.





This development heralds a pragmatic leap for India's rocketry ambitions. While the SE-2000 matures, imported semi-cryo power will fortify LVM-3, ensuring ISRO remains competitive on the global stage.





WION







