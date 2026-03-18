



The Indian-flagged oil tanker Jag Laadki, laden with over 80,000 tons of Murban crude from the UAE’s Fujairah port, has successfully departed the facility following a brazen attack during loading operations.





Now sailing under the protective shadow of the Indian Navy in the Gulf of Oman, the vessel is en route to Mundra in Gujarat. This episode unfolds against a backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia, underscoring the fragility of India’s critical energy supply lines.





On 14 March 2026, as Jag Laadki was moored at Fujairah’s Single Point Mooring terminal, the oil facility came under sudden assault, reportedly involving drones and possibly missiles. Government sources confirm the tanker itself sustained no direct hits, allowing it to complete loading and depart at 10:30 am IST the following day with 80,800 tons of crude aboard.





All Indian seafarers on board emerged unscathed, marking the fourth such Indian-flagged vessel to navigate out of the conflict zone intact since hostilities intensified.





The Indian Navy has taken charge of the tanker’s security under Operation Sankalp, its longstanding maritime security initiative launched in 2019 to protect Indian shipping in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman.





Three warships are actively deployed in the region, providing layered defence against aerial, surface, and subsurface threats. By opting for a route that bypasses the volatile Strait of Hormuz—where recent US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets have spiked risks—the Navy ensures the tanker’s safe passage.





India’s energy security hangs in the balance amid these disruptions. The country imports 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its natural gas, and 60 per cent of its LPG, with the Middle East as the dominant supplier.





The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global crude flows, remains a chokepoint; any prolonged closure could trigger severe shortages. While increased Russian crude imports have cushioned some oil deficits, gas and LPG allocations to industries and commercial users have already been curtailed.





The government has urged calm, issuing appeals against panic bookings of LPG cylinders that could exacerbate domestic shortages. Diplomatic channels with Iran have yielded assurances for safe passage of select Indian vessels, though External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised that each transit requires individual negotiation. With 22 Indian-flagged ships still positioned in the Persian Gulf, the situation demands vigilant monitoring.





Fujairah’s strategic importance cannot be overstated. Located east of the Strait of Hormuz on the Gulf of Oman, the port serves as a vital alternative loading point for Gulf crude, insulating shipments from Hormuz-related perils. However, the 14 March attack reveals that even this sanctuary is not immune, likely signalling an expansion of proxy or direct strikes by Iran-aligned groups amid the broader Israel-Iran shadow war.





Operation Sankalp exemplifies India’s proactive naval posture. Since its inception, the mission has escorted hundreds of merchant vessels, conducted over 1,000 boarding, and deterred piracy and terrorism in the region. The current deployment includes advanced assets like Kolkata-class destroyers equipped with Barak-8 missile systems and P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, capable of real-time threat detection across vast maritime domains.





Broader geopolitical currents fuel this crisis. Recent US-Israel airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites have prompted Tehran to threaten maritime retaliation, including mine-laying in the Strait. Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, have intensified drone and missile campaigns against shipping, while Iraqi militias target UAE energy infrastructure. India, straddling neutrality in the Israel-Iran conflict, faces the unenviable task of safeguarding its trade without entanglement.





Economically, the stakes are immense. A one-week Hormuz blockade could spike global Brent crude prices by 20-30 per cent, hammering India’s import bill—already at $200 billion annually for energy. Mumbai’s refineries, including those at Jamnagar and Paradip, rely heavily on Gulf cargoes; delays could idle capacity and inflate fuel prices, stoking inflation amid a slowing economy.





India’s diversification efforts offer partial respite. Strategic petroleum reserves at Mangalore and Padur hold about 5.3 million tonnes, covering 10 days of imports. Long-term, initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) and expanded LNG ties with Qatar and the US aim to reduce Gulf dependency. Yet, near-term vulnerabilities persist, especially for time-sensitive gas and LPG.





Naval expansion bolsters India’s response. The Navy’s 2026 force level includes 16 stealth frigates, 12 destroyers, and two aircraft carriers, with indigenous projects like Project 18 super-stealth destroyers enhancing blue-water capabilities. Integration of MQ-9B drones and BrahMos supersonic missiles equips escorts for high-threat scenarios.





Diplomatically, India treads a fine line. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Gulf tour secured energy pacts with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while backchannel talks with Iran ensure oil flow despite sanctions. Jaishankar’s upcoming Moscow visit may explore Russian naval coordination in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





For the 22 ships lingering in the Gulf, outcomes range from negotiated safe passage to worst-case scenarios of interdiction. Expanded Sankalp operations could involve carrier battle groups, while multilateral forums like the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) offer coalition support. Private shippers, meanwhile, face soaring war-risk premiums, rerouting via the Cape of Good Hope.





Jag Laadki’s saga highlights a new era of hybrid maritime threats: drones, loitering munitions, and fast-attack craft proliferating across West Asia. India’s Navy, once focused on piracy, now confronts state-sponsored aggression, demanding investments in counter-drone systems like the Akash-NG and laser weapons.





As the tanker nears Mundra—expected within five days barring incidents—its arrival will signal resilience. Yet, with global shipping insurance rates surging 50 per cent and tanker bookings drying up, the conflict’s ripple effects threaten to reshape energy trade. India’s multi-pronged strategy—naval might, stockpiles, and shuttle diplomacy—remains its best defence against the storm.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







