As Under Secretary of Defence for Policy, Colby plays a pivotal role in shaping US defence strategy under President Trump’s second term. His trip marks his first official visit to India.





The timing follows recent visits by senior US military figures, including Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo and US Space Command chief General Stephen Whiting.





Discussions will centre on accelerating pending defence acquisitions. Both sides seek to inject momentum into bilateral relations amid broader diplomatic challenges.





Key forums like INDUS-X, launched in 2023 to foster ties between American and Indian defence firms, have stalled since the Trump administration took office in January 2025. Reviving it tops the agenda.





No INDUS-X annual summit occurred in 2025, and plans for 2026 remain unconfirmed. Similarly, joint challenges between the Pentagon’s Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) and India’s Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) have been absent.





The visit unfolds against the backdrop of the ongoing war in West Asia, which has disrupted supply chains for India’s imports of crude oil, gas, and fertiliser.





Tensions in India-US relations stemmed from trade disputes, the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025, and India’s continued purchases of Russian energy. A February 2026 trade framework agreement has eased some friction, though it awaits renegotiation following a US Supreme Court ruling against Trump-era tariffs.





Defence remains the priority. Sources indicate both nations aim for a political roadmap to guide their partnership, balancing US pushes for arms sales with India’s emphasis on co-production and local manufacturing.





Progress persisted through 2025’s strains. In October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a 10-year “Framework for the US-India Major Defense Partnership” to bolster Indo-Pacific security.





November 2025 saw US approvals for potential sales to India: Javelin anti-tank missiles and equipment worth $45.7 million, plus Excalibur precision-guided projectiles at $47.1 million.





India is weighing the purchase of six additional Boeing P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft. Talks will advance co-production of GE F414 jet engines by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and General Electric.





Collaborations in UAVs and anti-UAV systems are also likely topics, aligning with mutual interests in emerging technologies.





Sameer Lalwani, Research Affiliate at MIT’s Security Studies Program, notes that Colby’s visit could affirm the Pentagon’s commitment post the 10-year framework. It may shape joint military exercises, planning, industry innovation, and Indo-Pacific deterrence.





The partnership faces scrutiny amid Indo-Pacific uncertainties. A recent US document urges stronger commercial ties with India to bolster New Delhi’s contributions to regional security.





Colby’s mission underscores Washington’s strategic pivot towards India as a counterweight to China, even as global disruptions test supply chains and alliances.





For India, deeper US ties offer access to advanced tech and co-production, supporting its Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Challenges persist, including India’s Russian energy reliance and past trade frictions. Yet, the visit signals a pragmatic reset, prioritising shared threats over divergences.





Outcomes could unlock stalled deals, revive innovation platforms, and set a decade-long course for one of Asia’s key defence relationships.