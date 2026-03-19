



India's diplomatic missions across the Gulf region are operating ceaselessly to support its citizens amid the escalating West Asia crisis. A senior Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official revealed this during an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, held in New Delhi on 18 March 2026.





Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary at the MEA, informed the media that these missions and posts remain fully functional around the clock. They are sustaining constant communication with numerous Indian community associations and organisations throughout the region.





Regular updated advisories are being issued to keep Indian nationals well-informed about the evolving situation. This proactive approach underscores New Delhi's commitment to the safety and welfare of its expatriate population in the Gulf.





Mahajan noted a significant drop in calls and queries to mission helplines in recent days. He interpreted this decline as a positive sign that many pressing concerns—particularly those involving stranded nationals—have been successfully resolved.





Special attention is being devoted to the well-being of Indian students studying in the Gulf under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Missions have established close coordination with local schools and the CBSE board to address their needs.





Several prominent school boards in the region have cancelled examinations due to the ongoing conflict. This includes ICSE and Kerala board exams, with the respective authorities set to announce protocols for mark allocation and result determination.





In Iran, India's Embassy has played a pivotal role in relocating Indian students from high-risk cities such as Tehran and Shiraz to safer locations. Comprehensive assistance continues to be extended through these diplomatic channels.





The briefing also touched upon broader implications, including updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Officials there outlined measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and LPG, especially following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments.





This closure has heightened concerns over fuel availability, prompting swift governmental interventions to stabilise domestic supplies. India's strategic stockpiles and alternative sourcing routes are being leveraged to mitigate potential disruptions.





The MEA's round-the-clock operations reflect a robust crisis management framework, honed through years of experience in evacuations and expatriate support during regional tensions. Community networks have proven invaluable in disseminating real-time information and aid.





As the West Asia crisis unfolds, New Delhi's focus remains on minimising risks to its estimated millions of workers and residents in the Gulf. Economic ties with the region, built on remittances and trade, add urgency to these efforts.





Mahajan's remarks signal cautious optimism, with helpline trends indicating that immediate humanitarian needs are being met. However, vigilance persists amid uncertainties in the conflict zone.





The Inter-Ministerial Briefing itself highlights inter-agency collaboration, blending diplomatic, educational, and energy security responses. This holistic strategy aims to safeguard Indian interests comprehensively.





ANI







