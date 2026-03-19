



In New Delhi, United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has described his recent meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval as "extremely fruitful," underscoring the deepening strategic cooperation between the two nations.





The discussions, held on Wednesday, focused on critical security and geopolitical issues, reflecting the robust bilateral partnership that has gained momentum in recent years.





Ambassador Gor shared his insights via a post on X, stating: "Just wrapped up an extremely fruitful meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Covered critical security & geopolitical issues. Strategic cooperation between the United States and India continues to advance."





Just wrapped up an extremely fruitful meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Covered critical security & geopolitical issues. Strategic cooperation between the United States and India continues to advance. — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) March 18, 2026





This engagement comes at a pivotal moment, as India and the US navigate shared concerns over regional stability, including tensions in the Indo-Pacific, counter-terrorism, and defence technology transfers.





The meeting highlights ongoing initiatives like the Quad alliance and iCET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology), which bolster joint efforts in semiconductors, AI, and quantum technologies.





Meanwhile, in the Middle East, Israel's targeted assassinations of high-ranking Iranian officials have intensified, yet Tehran's operational resilience persists, according to expert analysis.





Former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in Geneva, Dilip Sinha, observed that the killing of Iranian security chief Ali Larijani by Israel is unlikely to disrupt Iran's decision-making apparatus.





Sinha told ANI: "This war is likely to run into a war of attrition. It is dragging on. Iran has surprised everybody with its capacity to hold on against such a superpower as the US and a very powerful country like Israel."





He emphasised Iran's long-term preparations, including dispersed missile storage and drone capabilities hidden in inaccessible locations.





"Iran has been preparing for this kind of invasion for a very long time, and they are prepared not only in terms of the drones and missiles that they have acquired and stationed but also in terms of the way they have hidden these missiles in stores which are not easily accessible," Sinha added.





The diplomat drew parallels to past losses, noting that despite the assassinations of figures like Ayatollah Khomeini and other senior leaders, Iran's command structure endures.





Sinha highlighted Tehran's decentralised decision-making: "People are still attacking all the countries around the Gulf, which means that Iran had also prepared for decentralised decision-making as part of its preparation for such an invasion."





This approach has enabled Iran to sustain prolonged resistance, even as top leadership faces elimination.





Recent strikes underscore the escalation: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed Israel's overnight killing of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, the third high-profile assassination in two days, as reported by Al Jazeera.





Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had earlier claimed responsibility for Khatib's death.





Preceding strikes on Tuesday eliminated security chief Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij paramilitary force.





These developments signal a shift toward high-value targeting, potentially aiming to decapitate Iran's leadership amid broader regional hostilities involving US and Israeli forces.





For India, the US-India dialogue assumes added urgency, as Middle East volatility impacts energy security, maritime routes in the Arabian Sea, and diaspora safety.





NSA Doval's role in such talks often encompasses intelligence-sharing on terror networks linked to Iran-backed proxies, aligning with India's concerns over Pakistan-based threats.





The "fruitful" exchange may also address supply chain resilience for defence manufacturing, given India's push for indigenous production under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





As geopolitical fault lines widen—from the Indo-Pacific to the Gulf—such bilateral mechanisms reinforce India's strategic autonomy while countering expansionist pressures.





Iran's demonstrated attrition strategy raises questions about the sustainability of Israel's campaign and potential ripple effects on global oil markets and alliances.





ANI







