



Roman Babushkin, the Charge d'Affaires at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, reaffirmed on 19 March 2026 the resilience of the India-Russia partnership amid global pressures and sanctions.





He stressed that cooperation between the two nations has remained uninterrupted despite external opposition, dismissing speculation that Western sanctions could weaken ties. Babushkin highlighted that predictions of disruption have consistently proven unfounded.





He explained that goodwill built over decades motivates both countries to find mutually beneficial solutions in new circumstances. To navigate restrictions, India and Russia have created new mechanisms for trade and economic engagement. These include settlement schemes in national currencies, alternative logistics routes, and fresh areas of cooperation, ensuring continuity in bilateral exchanges.





Diplomatic consultations further illustrate this robustness, with recent discussions on United Nations-related matters covering global issues such as the volatile Middle East situation. Babushkin pointed to the External Affairs Ministry’s press release confirming these talks, which reinforced the seamless dialogue between the two nations. He emphasised that Russia and India remain reliable partners with uninterrupted exchanges.





This comes shortly after a telephonic conversation on 11 March between India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The leaders exchanged views on the West Asia conflict and reviewed bilateral cooperation. Jaishankar described the call as a “good telecon” on X, underscoring mutual assessments and continued engagement at the highest levels.





Despite geopolitical tensions, trade volumes between India and Russia have surged. Russia has become India’s top oil supplier and a key partner in military hardware. New rupee-rouble payment systems have insulated transactions from dollar-dominated sanctions, while logistical innovations like the International North-South Transport Corridor bypass traditional routes. Consultations at global forums ensure aligned positions on issues ranging from Ukraine to counter-terrorism.





Babushkin’s remarks counter narratives from sanctioning nations aiming to isolate Moscow, affirming that attempts to derail the partnership have failed.





The resilience of the India-Russia axis bodes well for future initiatives, including joint ventures in defence manufacturing and nuclear energy. As global uncertainties mount, the partnership stands as a model of strategic autonomy, reflecting deep trust built through decades of cooperation.





ANI











