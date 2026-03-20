



India's naval ambitions have reached a pivotal juncture with the allocation of ₹1,07,549 crore to the Indian Navy's budget for the fiscal year 2026-27.





This substantial funding underscores New Delhi's commitment to transforming its maritime force into a formidable blue-water navy capable of projecting power across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.





At the heart of this expansion lies an impressive shipbuilding programme, with 50 warships currently under construction in Indian shipyards alone. These vessels encompass a diverse array of platforms, including destroyers, frigates, corvettes, and submarines, all crafted through indigenous efforts that bolster the nation's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The Navy's long-term vision is even more ambitious, targeting a fleet strength of 142 ships in the near term, with plans to scale up to 230 ships and submarines by 2037. This trajectory reflects a strategic pivot from a primarily coastal defence posture to one that can sustain extended operations in distant waters, safeguarding vital sea lanes of communication.





Complementing this surface fleet growth is a robust expansion in naval aviation. The service aims to increase its airborne assets from 264 to 314 by 2030, enhancing capabilities in anti-submarine warfare, maritime reconnaissance, and air defence. These additions will integrate advanced multi-role helicopters, unmanned aerial systems, and fixed-wing aircraft.





A landmark milestone in this aviation modernisation is the recent contract signing for 26 Rafale-M carrier-based fighters. These twin-engine jets, tailored for naval operations, will equip India's indigenous aircraft carriers, providing carrier strike group commanders with superior strike, interception, and electronic warfare options.





The blue-water navy concept, long a cornerstone of Indian maritime strategy, emphasises operational reach far beyond littoral zones. It enables the Navy to conduct sustained power projection, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and deterrence against peer adversaries in contested environments like the Indo-Pacific.





This transformation is not merely numerical. It hinges on technological leaps, including stealth features, integrated sensor suites, and network-centric warfare architectures being incorporated into newbuilds. Indigenous designs such as the Project 18 next-generation destroyers exemplify this fusion of innovation and autonomy.





Shipyards like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Cochin Shipyard are at the forefront, churning out vessels under accelerated timelines. The emphasis on local construction mitigates supply chain vulnerabilities while stimulating economic growth through job creation and technology transfer.





Submarine programs form a critical pillar, with the Project 75I conventional submarines and the nuclear-powered SSNs under the Advanced Technology Vessel project advancing steadily. These underwater assets will ensure sea denial capabilities, countering submarine proliferation in the region.





Delays in steel procurement, engine supplies, and skilled labour shortages have occasionally hampered progress. Yet, government initiatives like the Strategic Partnership model and 'Make in India' are addressing these through private sector involvement from firms such as Larsen & Toubro and Tata Advanced Systems.





The budgetary outlay of ₹1,07,549 crore allocates generously across capital acquisitions (roughly 60%), operational sustenance, and research & development. Modernisation of existing platforms, including mid-life upgrades for Kolkata-class destroyers, receives focused attention to maintain fleet readiness.





This build-up responds to China's expanding naval footprint in the Indian Ocean, exemplified by its bases in Gwadar and Djibouti. India's partnerships via the Quad and bilateral ties with the US, France, and Japan facilitate interoperability and access to cutting-edge technologies.





Rafale-M integration marks a qualitative leap, with the aircraft's AESA radars, Meteor missiles, and hammerhead torpedoes outmatching regional rivals. Their deployment on INS Vikrant and future carriers will enable blue-water task forces to operate cohesively with surface combatants.





Training and doctrine evolution are equally vital. The Navy is ramping up simulations, joint exercises like Malabar, and officer specialisation in expeditionary operations to master blue-water tactics.





By 2037, this fleet augmentation will position India as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean, capable of influencing events from the Malacca Strait to the African coastline. It signals a navy ready for multi-domain warfare in an era of hybrid threats.





Sustainability features, such as green propulsion and reduced emissions, are woven into new designs, aligning with global norms while extending operational endurance.





In essence, the 2026-27 budget catalyses a renaissance for the Indian Navy, forging a blue-water force that safeguards national interests amid rising maritime competition.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







