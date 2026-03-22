



India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, has stirred debate by revealing the Indian Air Force's interest in sixth-generation fighter programs.





Speaking to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, he outlined potential alignments with global initiatives like the UK-Italy-Japan Global Combat Air Program or the Franco-German Future Combat Air System. Yet this ambition jars against India's current aerospace realities.





The nation still struggles to mature its indigenous TEJAS aircraft. Decades after inception in the 1980s, the TEJAS MK-1A rollout faces delays, production hurdles, and engine dependencies.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently flagged off the first made-in-India TEJAS MK-1A from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's new Nashik facility, but scaling remains elusive.





Talk of sixth-generation fighters—encompassing AI integration, advanced propulsion, and unmanned teaming—feels premature. India has not fielded a fifth-generation platform. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program lingers in early development, with timelines stretching into the 2030s.





Aero-engines epitomise the core shortfall. The TEJAS depends on US-sourced General Electric F404 engines, while the AMCA eyes the more potent F414. Decades of self-reliance drives have faltered, leaving India vulnerable to foreign supply chains and geopolitical risks.





To address this, the Ministry of Defence eyes a partnership with France's Safran for a high-thrust indigenous engine. This collaboration promises technology transfer in materials and turbines, yet it underscores reliance on external expertise after years of solo efforts.





India's exit from the Russia-led Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft program in 2018, after a $295 million investment, haunts progress. The decision stalled entry into stealth and sensor-fusion realms, amplifying doubts over bold leaps.





Aviation insiders decry the rhetoric as hollow projection. Without mastering basics like reliable engines and production ramps, sixth-generation pursuits smack of overreach. Global powers conceptualise such platforms atop solid foundations; India lacks these.





The Indian Air Force contends with squadron shortages and ageing fleets, including MiG-21 relics. Maintenance gaps and import dependencies compound woes, making distant ambitions seem detached.





India's defence planning often chases 'gold-plated' ideals—overly ambitious specs breeding delays and overruns. The TEJAS saga exemplifies this: from replacement for Soviet jets to protracted trials.





Critics urge discipline: prioritise AMCA delivery, consolidate fourth-to-fourth-point-five generation transitions. Only then can sixth-generation viability emerge. Strategic autonomy demands technology access and industrial gains, not procurement alone.





Yet collaboration beckons unavoidably. Gen Chauhan stressed decisions hinging on long-term benefits, acknowledging ecosystem limits. International tie-ups could infuse know-how, but they risk diluting sovereignty.





The propulsion void remains stark. No indigenous high-performance engine exists, hobbling designs. Safran talks offer hope, but timelines stretch, mirroring TEJAS pitfalls. Production bottlenecks persist at HAL. Nashik's inauguration signals intent, but matching IAF needs requires ruthless execution.





China's advances and Pakistan's upgrades heighten urgency. Yet rhetoric without foundations erodes credibility. Industry voices call this 'feeble' posturing. True vision builds incrementally: engines first, then airframes, sensors, and networks.





India must instil humility from TEJAS lessons. Focus on consolidation averts tragedy of stalled dreams.





Ambition sans capability breeds costly theatre. The path demands realism—master the now before eyeing the next horizon.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







