



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again taken to social media to counter rampant rumours of his death, releasing a new video on Monday that shows him engaging with members of the public.





The footage, captioned "Sticking to the guidelines and winning together", depicts the leader in good spirits amid a wave of online speculation.





This latest release follows a similar video posted on Sunday, in which Netanyahu was seen sipping coffee and deliberately showing all five fingers on his hand.





That clip directly addressed claims from Iranian social media accounts alleging his assassination, with detractors insisting an earlier appearance featured a 'sixth finger'—a supposed hallmark of AI manipulation.





Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, swiftly intervened to affirm Netanyahu's wellbeing. Speaking to the press, Azar declared, "Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive. I saw him personally when I was in Israel more than once. This video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. There is a lot of disinformation." His comments underscore the challenges posed by digital falsehoods in an era of heightened tensions.





The rumours exploded after Netanyahu shared a press conference video on Friday, discussing the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict. eagle-eyed social media users zoomed in on the 0:35 timestamp, where he raised his hands, claiming an anomalous 'extra flesh' near his little finger betrayed AI generation—a 'classic AI finger glitch', as one post virialized it.





Netanyahu's office issued a terse rebuttal earlier on Sunday, responding to queries from Anadolu Agency correspondent. "These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine," the statement read, aiming to douse the flames of speculation that had spread across platforms like X and Telegram.





Such disinformation fits a pattern amid Israel's protracted conflicts, particularly with Iran and its proxies. Pro-Iran accounts have a history of amplifying unverified claims to sow confusion, especially following recent escalations including missile exchanges and proxy skirmishes in the region.





Experts note that AI deepfakes have become a potent weapon in information warfare. Subtle artefacts like irregular fingers or unnatural lighting often betray fakes, yet they fuel conspiracy theories faster than fact-checks can catch up. Netanyahu's deliberate finger display cleverly flips this narrative, turning a glitch into proof of authenticity.





The prime minister's resilience in addressing these rumours personally highlights his media savvy. By posting unscripted, real-time content, he bypasses intermediaries and connects directly with audiences wary of official channels.





This episode arrives against a tense geopolitical canvas. Israel faces multi-front pressures: Iran's nuclear ambitions, Hezbollah's rocket barrages from Lebanon, and Houthi disruptions in the Red Sea. Netanyahu's visibility reassures allies while projecting defiance to adversaries.





Domestic politics add another layer. Netanyahu, long a polarising figure, battles corruption trials and coalition fractures at home. Health rumours could erode public confidence, making swift debunkings essential for stability.





Social media's role cannot be overstated. Algorithms prioritise sensationalism, propelling unverified posts to millions before corrections gain traction. Platforms like X have flagged some content, but the damage lingers.





International observers, including Indian diplomats tracking Middle East dynamics, view this as symptomatic of hybrid warfare. Israel's embassy in New Delhi emphasised authentic footage, reinforcing bilateral ties amid shared concerns over Iranian influence.





Netanyahu's team has not elaborated on the video's precise location or context, but its casual tone—interacting with passers by—contrasts sharply with the formal press conference that sparked the furore.





As the dust settles, this incident serves as a stark reminder of disinformation's speed in modern conflicts. Netanyahu's repeated proofs of life not only silence doubters but also spotlight the need for digital literacy.





Yet questions persist: who originated the six-finger claim, and what ulterior motives drive it? Iranian state media's involvement suggests state-sponsored Psyops, aimed at undermining Israel's leadership at a vulnerable juncture.





For now, the prime minister soldiers on, his videos a bulwark against the fog of fake news. In an age where truth is pixelated, such transparency remains a vital defence.





Agencies







