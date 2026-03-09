



Indonesia has reportedly sealed a deal with India to procure the advanced BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, marking a notable expansion of New Delhi's defence exports in Southeast Asia.





The agreement follows months of negotiations and gains added momentum from the missile's proven battlefield efficacy during India's Operation Sindoor.





A senior Indonesian Defence Ministry official, Rico Ricardo Sirait, has confirmed the development, underscoring Jakarta's commitment to bolstering its military arsenal with cutting-edge technology.





BrahMos Aerospace, the Indo-Russian joint venture behind the missile, had previously indicated in 2023 that talks with Indonesia were progressing towards a contract valued between $200 million and $350 million.





This procurement aligns with Indonesia's broader push to modernise its armed forces, particularly in missile capabilities amid regional tensions. The BrahMos system stands out for its supersonic speed—reaching Mach 3—and pinpoint precision, rendering it a formidable asset for coastal and land-attack roles in national defence strategies.





The timing of the deal coincides with the recent triumph of BrahMos in Operation Sindoor, where India unleashed the missile against terror infrastructure deep within Pakistan-held territory. Triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack, the operation showcased the weapon's lethality when launched from modified Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters.





In those strikes, BrahMos dismantled key runways, command centres, and fortified positions with remarkable accuracy, crippling Pakistan's retaliatory potential. This real-world demonstration highlighted the missile's multi-platform versatility, low-altitude flight profile, and resistance to interception, affirming India's growing prowess in precision strike warfare.





The operation not only validated BrahMos as a cornerstone of India's self-reliant defence ecosystem but also elevated its appeal on the global market. For Indonesia, acquiring such a system enhances deterrence against maritime threats in the strategically vital Malacca Strait and beyond.





India's export momentum with BrahMos builds on prior successes, including a $375 million pact with the Philippines signed amid escalating Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea. Last April, the Indian Air Force airlifted the first batch of missiles and launchers via C-17 Globemaster aircraft to equip Philippine marine units.





Vietnam, too, remains in advanced talks with India for BrahMos acquisitions, signalling a pattern of South and Southeast Asian nations turning to New Delhi for reliable, battle-tested weaponry. These deals reflect shifting geopolitical alignments, with countries seeking alternatives to traditional suppliers like Russia amid supply chain disruptions.





BrahMos's technical edge—combining Russian engine technology with Indian seeker systems—ensures sea-skimming trajectories and stealthy terminal manoeuvres, making it ideal for archipelagic nations like Indonesia. The system's integration into naval vessels, submarines, and aircraft further amplifies its strategic value.





As Indonesia integrates BrahMos, it joins a select group of operators, strengthening bilateral ties with India under frameworks like the ASEAN-India Defence Ministers' Meeting. This move could reshape regional power dynamics, prompting neighbours to reassess their own procurement priorities.





