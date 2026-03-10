



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has staunchly defended Washington's military actions against Iran, labelling the Iranian leadership a "terroristic regime" amid spiralling tensions in West Asia.





Speaking at the 'US Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Flag Raising' ceremony in Washington DC on 9 March 2026, Rubio asserted that the United States seeks to dismantle Tehran's capacity to launch regional strikes using state-backed terrorism.





Rubio highlighted Iran's deployment of nation-state resources, including missiles and one-way attack drones, to perpetrate acts of terror. "This is a terrorist government. This is a terroristic regime," he declared, framing US operations as a targeted effort to neutralise these threats.





He claimed that Washington is "well on our way" to achieving its objective of degrading Iran's offensive capabilities.





These remarks follow the pivotal joint US-Israeli strikes on 28 February 2026, which resulted in the assassination of Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alongside several senior Islamic Republic officials. The operation marked a dramatic escalation, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone barrages against US bases in Arab nations and Israeli targets across the region.





Israel has since broadened the conflict, launching strikes into Lebanon to target Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies. This multi-front campaign has intensified fears of a wider regional war, drawing in actors from the Gulf states to the Levant. US involvement has bolstered Israel's position, with American naval assets repositioned in the eastern Mediterranean to intercept Iranian projectiles.





In response, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington of harbouring ambitions to partition the Islamic Republic and seize its vast oil reserves. During a Tehran press conference on 9 March, Baghaei described the US-Israeli axis as aggressors intent on violating Iranian sovereignty under the guise of counter-terrorism.





Baghaei alleged that the strikes form part of a broader American strategy to dominate global energy resources, citing Venezuela alongside Iran as prime targets. "They aim at partitioning our country to take illegal possession of our oil riches," he stated, insisting that Tehran had pursued diplomacy prior to the attacks. Iran maintains its retaliatory posture is purely defensive against "brutal and ferocious" assaults.





The conflict has reverberated through global energy markets, with Brent crude prices surging over 15% since late February, hovering near $120 per barrel. Iran's threats to close the Strait of Hormuz—through which 20% of the world's oil transits—have heightened supply disruption risks, prompting stockpiling by major importers including India and China.





From New Delhi's vantage, the crisis poses acute challenges. India, reliant on Iran for 10-12% of its crude imports despite sanctions waivers, faces inflationary pressures amid refinery disruptions. The Indian Navy has enhanced patrols in the Arabian Sea, while diplomatic channels remain active to safeguard energy flows and expatriate workers in the Gulf.





Geopolitically, the strikes underscore a hardening US stance under the current administration, with Rubio's rhetoric echoing long-standing hawkish views on Iran. Critics in Europe warn of unintended consequences, including empowered hardliners in Tehran and potential blowback via Iranian proxies in Iraq and Yemen. Yet, supporters argue the operation has significantly eroded Iran's command structure.





Iran's internal dynamics add further volatility. Khamenei's death has sparked succession debates within the Assembly of Experts, with potential successors like President Ebrahim Raisi facing legitimacy tests amid economic strain from sanctions and war. Protests in cities like Isfahan signal public fatigue, though regime loyalists rally against foreign "Zionist" aggression.





Internationally, Russia and China have condemned the strikes, with Moscow supplying Iran additional S-400 systems and Beijing calling for de-escalation while securing discounted Iranian oil.





The UN Security Council remains deadlocked, with veto threats stalling any resolution. Meanwhile, Gulf allies like Saudi Arabia quietly back the US-Israel axis, eyeing a weakened Iran as a strategic boon.





As hostilities persist, the risk of miscalculation looms large. A single errant strike on civilian infrastructure or oil facilities could ignite a full-scale war, reshaping West Asian alliances for decades. Washington's path to "victory" remains fraught, balancing military gains against diplomatic fallout and economic turbulence.





