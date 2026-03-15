



In the wake of a devastating joint US-Israel airstrike on 28 February 2026, which claimed the life of Iran's long-standing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speculation has swirled around the condition of his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei.





The 56-year-old cleric, now Iran's new Supreme Leader, has not appeared in public since the attack, fuelling rumours of severe injury or worse, reported NDTV.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sought to quell these concerns on Saturday, assuring the world that "there is no problem" with the new leader. Speaking to a news channel, Araghchi noted that Mojtaba had sent a message the previous day and would soon perform his duties fully.





US President Donald Trump has been vocal in questioning Khamenei's status. In an NBC News interview on Saturday, Trump stated bluntly, "I don't know if he's even alive. So far, nobody's been able to show him." He dismissed reports of death as mere rumour but urged surrender as the "smart" path forward for Iran.





Earlier on Thursday, Trump had offered a slightly different assessment during a Fox News appearance. "I think he probably is [alive]. I think he is damaged, but I think he's probably alive in some form," he remarked, hinting at unconfirmed intelligence about injuries sustained in the strike.





Trump's Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, went further at a Friday press conference. "We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured," Hegseth declared, referencing Pentagon assessments of the airstrike's impact on key Iranian leadership figures.





The airstrike not only killed 86-year-old Ali Khamenei but also other prominent family members, marking a pivotal escalation in the US-Iran-Israel war. Iran retaliated swiftly with missile strikes on Israeli targets and US bases in Gulf states, intensifying regional tensions.





Mojtaba Khamenei broke his silence on Thursday with his first public statement as Supreme Leader, broadcast via a presenter on state television. Vowing revenge, he declared, "A limited amount of this revenge has so far taken concrete form, but until it is fully achieved, this case will remain among our priorities."





He escalated the rhetoric further, promising compensation from the "enemy" or equivalent destruction of their assets. "We will seek compensation from the enemy, and if they refuse, we will take as much of their property as we determine, and if that is not possible, we will destroy the same amount of his property," the statement read.





Khamenei also demanded the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, and issued ultimatums to neighbouring countries. He called on them to shut US military bases or face Iranian targeting, raising fears of broader Gulf involvement.





Iranian officials have acknowledged that Mojtaba sustained injuries in the attack but have released scant details, prioritising continuity of leadership amid the crisis. Araghchi's comments represent the most direct reassurance yet, though the absence of visual proof has sustained international doubt.





Trump's evolving statements reflect a mix of psychological pressure and strategic signalling. His initial "damaged" remark on Thursday shifted to open scepticism by Saturday, while Hegseth's "disfigured" claim has amplified unverified narratives in Western media.





The power transition within Iran's theocratic structure has been abrupt. Reports suggest Iran's Revolutionary Guards played a key role in elevating Mojtaba, overriding Ali Khamenei's reported reluctance, underscoring internal pressures amid wartime chaos.





As the conflict enters its third week, Iran's vows of retribution contrast sharply with US warnings of further strikes. Trump has repeatedly signalled readiness for more action, telling reporters Iran must "do something very smart" or face intensified consequences.





Global markets remain on edge, with oil prices surging over fears of prolonged Hormuz disruptions. Diplomatic efforts by neutral powers have yielded little, as Tehran doubles down on defiance and Washington projects unyielding resolve.





The fate of Mojtaba Khamenei—whether disfigured, merely wounded, or fully operational—remains a flashpoint. Until he appears publicly, the rumours will persist, shaping perceptions of Iran's resilience in this high-stakes confrontation.





NDTV







