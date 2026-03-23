Iran has issued a stark warning to close the Strait of Hormuz completely if the United States acts on President Donald Trump's ultimatum to strike its power plants.





This threat comes amid a escalating conflict in the Middle East, now entering its fourth week, with the US and Israel having launched operations against Iran on 28 February.





The Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil exports, has already seen tanker traffic grind to a near halt due to Iranian attacks and threats. Approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes through this narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the open seas, disrupting major producers who have been forced to curtail output.





Trump set a 48-hour deadline late on Saturday for Iran to reopen the strait, threatening to target its power plants starting with the largest. He accused Iran's Revolutionary Guard of controlling much of the nation's infrastructure to fuel the war effort.





In response, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf stated on X that any attack on Iran's power plants or infrastructure would make regional energy and desalination facilities legitimate targets for irreversible destruction. Tehran has also vowed safe passage through the strait for vessels from non-hostile nations.





The conflict has already claimed over 2,000 lives, rattled global markets, and driven oil prices to surge. Trump mentioned last week he was considering winding down operations, yet events suggest a perilous new phase.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited communities near a secretive nuclear research site—believed to be linked to Dimona—hit by Iranian missiles late Saturday. Scores were wounded, but he described the lack of fatalities as a miracle.





Israel detected further Iranian missiles aimed at the area on Sunday evening. Netanyahu claimed progress towards war aims, including weakening Iran's nuclear and missile programmes, curbing proxy support, and fostering regime change in Tehran.





Iran claimed its Negev Desert strikes retaliated for an attack on its Natanz nuclear enrichment site. State media praised the barrage as a demonstration of strength, while Israel's military noted a decline in Iranian missile frequency.





Southern Israel's main hospital treated at least 175 wounded from Arad and Dimona. The UN nuclear watchdog reported no damage or radiation anomalies at the Israeli site, which is widely suspected to house nuclear capabilities, though Israel neither confirms nor denies this.





Iran denied radiation leaks at Natanz, with its judiciary news agency Mizan echoing this. The Pentagon offered no comment on the strike, while the IAEA noted most of Iran's 441 kilograms of enriched uranium is stored elsewhere, under rubble at Isfahan.





Iran reported over 1,500 deaths from the war, per state media. Israel has seen 15 fatalities from Iranian strikes, plus over a dozen civilians killed in the West Bank and Gulf states.





A Qatari military helicopter crash on Saturday, attributed to technical failure, killed all seven aboard. In northern Israel, a 61-year-old farmer, Ofer Moskovitz, died in his car near the Lebanese border; initial reports suggested a rocket, but investigations point to possible friendly fire.





Hezbollah, backed by Iran, claimed an airstrike killing a man in northern Israel and retaliated after the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israel has since intensified operations against Hezbollah, striking bridges over the Litani River used for fighter movements.





Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered acceleration of demolishing Lebanese homes near the border and targeted the Qasmiyeh bridge near Tyre, issuing a one-hour warning. Lebanon reports over 1,000 killed and more than a million displaced by Israeli strikes, with Hezbollah firing hundreds of rockets into Israel.





Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel's bridge strikes as a prelude to ground invasion. Legal experts note that under international law, civilian-benefiting power plants may only be targeted if military gains outweigh civilian suffering.





The US has eased some sanctions on Iranian oil at sea to ease energy price pressures. As tensions mount, the war risks broader regional devastation.





Agencies







