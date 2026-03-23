



Iran has outlined stringent conditions for halting its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, emphasising the need for an immediate end to aggressions and firm guarantees against future incursions.





Iran has called on the US and Israel to stop aggressive actions to ensure regional peace. Prime Minister Modi and President Pezeshkian discussed security and bilateral relations, while Iran emphasized the need for a regional security framework without foreign interference.





This development emerged during a pivotal telephone conversation on 21 March between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi confirmed that Pezeshkian stressed the cessation of military actions by the US and Israel as a non-negotiable prerequisite for regional peace. He framed this as essential to de-escalate tensions that have gripped West Asia amid escalating hostilities.





The leaders' discussion extended beyond bilateral relations to encompass broader global and regional dynamics. This was set against the backdrop of persistent US and Israeli military operations targeting Iran, which Tehran views as provocative aggressions by the "Zionist regime."





Prime Minister Modi extended warm greetings to President Pezeshkian on the occasions of Eid and Nowruz, festivals marking renewal and unity. He voiced deep concern over recent attacks on critical infrastructure across the region, highlighting their destabilising potential.





Modi explicitly condemned these assaults, noting their threat to regional stability and disruption to vital global supply chains. In a post on X, he underscored the imperative of protecting freedom of navigation, particularly in securing open shipping lanes.





India's stance carries significant weight given its heavy reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for energy imports. This chokepoint handles nearly 20 per cent of global oil trade, making any volatility a direct concern for New Delhi's economic security.





Modi also acknowledged Iran's assistance in safeguarding Indian nationals amid the turmoil, a gesture that underscores the pragmatic diplomacy between the two nations. This support has been crucial as tensions have prompted evacuations and heightened alerts.





In a bold regional security proposal, Pezeshkian advocated for a framework involving West Asian countries to foster lasting peace. He insisted this arrangement must exclude "foreign interference," implicitly targeting external powers like the US.





The Iranian President pinned hopes on BRICS, currently under India's rotating presidency, to assume an independent mediating role. He urged the bloc to help terminate hostilities and rebuild stability in the volatile region.





Pezeshkian categorically refuted US President Donald Trump's assertions that the conflict stems from efforts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions. He affirmed Tehran's longstanding opposition to nuclear weapons, a position upheld by the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.





Iran dismissed US and Israeli narratives portraying it as the epicentre of regional instability. Instead, Pezeshkian levelled accusations at Israel for orchestrating attacks and assassinations in Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, and beyond.





A particularly poignant reference came when Pezeshkian recalled a US bombing of a school in Iran, which tragically claimed the lives of 168 schoolchildren. This incident was invoked to underscore the human cost of what Tehran deems unlawful aggression.





The Iranian leader branded US and Israeli actions against his country as "profoundly inhumane and unethical." Despite this, he signalled Tehran's openness to international engagement, offering transparency and oversight for its civilian nuclear programme.





This call between Modi and Pezeshkian reflects India's delicate balancing act in West Asian geopolitics. As a major importer of Iranian oil and a partner in regional forums, New Delhi seeks to mitigate risks while nurturing ties with all stakeholders.





The exchange arrives at a tense juncture, with maritime disruptions already inflating global energy prices. India's emphasis on secure navigation aligns with its strategic interests in the Indian Ocean region.





BRICS' potential involvement could mark a shift towards multipolar diplomacy in conflict resolution. Under Modi's leadership, the group might leverage its economic clout to press for de-escalation.





Iran's conditions, while firm, open a narrow diplomatic window. Guarantees against renewed aggression would demand unprecedented commitments from Washington and Jerusalem.





Modi's measured response prioritises stability over alignment, consistent with India's non-aligned tradition. His condemnation of infrastructure attacks signals a broader call for restraint amid proxy conflicts.





As Eid and Nowruz festivities conclude, the conversation injects cautious optimism into a fraught landscape. Yet, translating rhetoric into reality hinges on reciprocal steps from all parties.





Agencies







