



A massive cargo ship laden with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States has docked at Mangalore Port, marking a key arrival amid escalating global supply chain disruptions triggered by the Middle East crisis, reported IANS.





The vessel, Pyxis Pioneer, sailed from Texas and successfully berthed at the port, bolstering India's LPG reserves at a critical juncture.





This US shipment follows closely on the heels of another significant delivery: the Aqua Titan, carrying Russian crude oil, which also reached Mangalore.





The Russian tanker positioned itself approximately 18 nautical miles offshore before unloading via the single-point mooring system, piping the cargo directly to the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).





This influx of Russian crude gained approval under a temporary general licence issued by the United States, allowing the sale of oil already at sea as of 12 March. The US measure seeks to steady volatile global fuel prices amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where conflicts have snarled maritime routes and production.





India has ramped up its purchases of Russian oil sharply in response, capitalising on the temporary US allowance to offset disruptions in Middle Eastern supplies. Ongoing clashes involving Iran have curtailed oil flows from the region, prompting New Delhi to diversify sources and safeguard domestic energy security. Complementing these arrivals, the Indian-flagged LPG tanker Nanda Devi docked at Vadinar Port in Gujarat, becoming the second such carrier to reach India's west coast this week.





It followed the Shivalik, which had berthed at Mundra Port, both vessels navigating perilous waters through the Strait of Hormuz. Maritime traffic in the strait faces severe disruptions from the Iran-US-Israel conflict, heightening risks for transiting ships. These LPG deliveries underscore India's proactive hedging against supply shortfalls, ensuring steady availability for households and industries reliant on the fuel.





In the broader Persian Gulf, 22 Indian-flagged vessels carrying 611 Indian seafarers remain active, prompting close monitoring by the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping). Coordination efforts involve ship owners, RPSL agencies, and Indian missions abroad to mitigate risks amid the volatile security environment. India's strategic pivot towards Russian energy imports reflects a pragmatic approach, balancing discounted prices with geopolitical necessities.





This diversification aligns with New Delhi's long-term push for energy resilience, reducing over-reliance on volatile Middle Eastern suppliers. As global markets grapple with price spikes—Brent crude hovering near $90 per barrel—India's nimble procurement has helped stabilise domestic pump prices. The Mangalore arrivals highlight the port's growing role as a vital hub for energy imports, equipped for both crude and LPG handling.





IANS







