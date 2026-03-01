



Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest hub for international travel, suffered significant damage on Saturday from a barrage of Iranian missile strikes. These attacks came in direct response to recent US-Israel airstrikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities.





Eyewitness videos captured scenes of chaos inside the airport. Panicked passengers fled along concourses as thick smoke billowed through the terminals. Water from activated smoke alarms pooled on the floors, adding to the disarray.





An official statement from the airport confirmed that one concourse sustained structural damage. Four staff members were injured in the incident. Fortunately, terminals had been evacuated of passengers prior to the strike.





The attacks prompted immediate airspace closures over Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This led to widespread flight cancellations, stranding hundreds of thousands of travellers. Crowds swelled in terminals while unclaimed luggage piled up across the facilities.





Beyond the airport, the strikes targeted other landmarks. UAE officials described hits on the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel as resulting from drone attacks. Shrapnel from a drone ignited a fire at the property, though it was swiftly brought under control with no reported injuries.





Authorities in Dubai also reported secondary impacts at Jebel Ali Port. Debris from air interception operations sparked a fire at one of the port's berths. No casualties occurred in this incident.





Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport faced similar disruptions, with a full shutdown announced. Shrapnel from an attack on the premises claimed one life, underscoring the strikes' reach across the UAE.





The fallout extended to other regional airports. Kuwait International Airport recorded strikes, prompting closures and mass flight cancellations. Commercial aviation across the Gulf region ground to a halt as safety measures took precedence.





In a provocative social media post, US President Donald Trump addressed the escalating tensions. He dismissed the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as insufficient to halt the campaign. Trump vowed that joint US-Israel airstrikes would persist unabated.





"The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or as long as necessary," Trump declared. He framed the objective as achieving "PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!"





These developments mark a dangerous intensification of the conflict. Iranian retaliation has now directly imperilled civilian infrastructure, raising fears of broader regional instability. Travel disruptions could persist for days, affecting global supply chains and millions of passengers.





UAE officials continue to assess the damage while bolstering air defences. International carriers scramble to reroute flights, with ripple effects felt from Europe to Asia. The strikes highlight vulnerabilities in densely trafficked hubs amid geopolitical strife.





